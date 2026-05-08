NIRA staff remanded over alleged leak of Ugandan girls’ data to Dubai trafficking ring

Kampala, Uganda – May 7, 2026-A National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) registration assistant has been remanded to prison after being accused of unlawfully accessing and sharing Ugandan citizens’ personal data, which investigators believe was used to support a sex trafficking network operating in Dubai.

The suspect, Douglas Kaaya alias Kasozi, appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court and was charged with unlawful disclosure and processing of personal data without consent, contrary to Uganda’s Data Protection and Privacy Act.

Court was told that Kaaya, while working at NIRA, allegedly accessed sensitive national identification records and shared them with individuals linked to a trafficking syndicate recruiting young Ugandan women for travel to the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities allege the information was used to identify potential victims, process travel arrangements, and facilitate their movement abroad under false promises of employment. Investigators say some of the women were later exploited in sex work networks after arrival in Dubai.

The case comes amid growing concern over the vulnerability of government data systems and allegations of insider involvement in cross-border trafficking operations targeting Ugandan youth.

Kaaya denied the charges but was remanded after failing to meet bail conditions, including providing a valid national identity card and a local council recommendation letter.

He is expected to return to court on May 18, 2026, for a further hearing of the case.