BoU BREAK-IN: Police recover all six stolen laptops, arrest four suspects in Kampala raid probe

Police in Kampala have recovered all the six laptops stolen from the Bank of Uganda offices and arrested four suspects in connection with the burglary that occurred at the central bank’s premises along Kampala Road.

The update was confirmed by Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, who said investigations into the theft of official Bank of Uganda equipment are progressing steadily following coordinated operations by detectives.

“We would like to inform the general public that investigations into the theft of laptop computers belonging to Bank of Uganda are progressing steadily,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, the theft occurred on the night of May 3, 2026, when unidentified individuals broke into the Bank of Uganda offices and stole six laptops containing official data and work materials.

“The theft occurred during the night of 3rd May 2026, when six laptop computers were stolen from the Bank of Uganda offices along Kampala Road in Kampala,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the breakthrough in the case came after the earlier arrest of two suspects and recovery of two laptops, which led investigators to two more suspects and the remaining stolen equipment.

“Following the earlier arrest of two suspects and the recovery of two of the stolen laptops, police conducted rigorous investigations which led to the arrest of two additional suspects, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to four,” he said.

The four suspects have been identified as Kule Boaz Micheal, Kabuya Ramathan alias Rama, Lubangakene Isaac Izoo, and Oedo Jorem Jude.

Police confirmed that all six laptops have now been recovered and are being kept as exhibits as investigations continue into the full circumstances surrounding the break-in and possible accomplices.

“All the six stolen laptops have now been recovered and are being held as exhibits,” Owoyesigyire said.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on May 20, 2026, once police complete the necessary prosecutorial processes.

“They will face charges of office breaking, theft, receiving stolen property, and retaining stolen property,” Owoyesigyire added.