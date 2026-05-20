EBOLA: Uganda, DRC to share $13m in US emergency response funds

The United States government has announced an initial $13 million emergency response package to support Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in combating the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak that has already claimed more than 130 lives in the region.

In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, Washington said the funding will support surveillance, laboratory testing, safe burials, screening at border points, risk communication, and treatment of infected patients in both countries as health authorities struggle to contain the deadly Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

The Department of State said the outbreak response became a top priority immediately after confirmed Ebola cases were reported in Uganda and the DRC earlier this month.

“Within 48 hours, the Department activated a response plan and mobilized an initial $13 million in foreign assistance for immediate response efforts,” the statement reads.

The funding comes amid growing international concern over the scale and speed of the outbreak, which the World Health Organisation has already classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

According to WHO and Reuters reports released this week, eastern DRC has recorded more than 500 suspected Ebola cases and at least 131 deaths, with infections spreading through Ituri Province and major urban centres including Bunia and Butembo.

Uganda has so far confirmed two imported Ebola cases linked to travellers from the DRC, including one death reported in Kampala. Health officials say no local transmission has yet been confirmed in the country.

The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment, raising fears among global health experts that the situation could worsen if containment measures fail.

The U.S. government said embassies in Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and the DRC have already established emergency monitoring teams to coordinate response activities and communicate with American citizens in the region.

Washington has also imposed travel restrictions under a CDC Title 42 order banning entry into the United States for foreign nationals who have recently travelled to Uganda, DRC, or South Sudan within the last 21 days.

American authorities further revealed that additional bilateral funding for outbreak response and humanitarian support will soon be announced as the situation evolves.

Part of the support package includes access to a larger $250 million humanitarian allocation through OCHA pooled funds earmarked for Uganda and the DRC to strengthen emergency response systems on the ground.

Meanwhile, President Yoweri Museveni this week postponed the 2026 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo over fears that the annual religious gathering could accelerate the spread of Ebola into Uganda.

In a national address issued after consultations with the National Epidemic Response Task Force and religious leaders, Museveni said the decision was necessary to protect lives because Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims from eastern Congo every year for the June 3 celebrations.

“After consultations with the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders, we have decided to postpone Martyrs Day to a later date,” Museveni said.

The President also urged pilgrims who had already started travelling to return home and continue observing Ebola prevention measures.

The annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations attract millions of pilgrims from across East Africa to the shrines at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine every year.