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Dott Services to be investigated over links with Anita Among

By Our Reporter
Mr Maheswara Reddy, Managing Director, Dott Services Uganda.

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Our Reporter

Dott Services Construction firm is being investigated for links with outgoing Speaker Anita Among.

Sources with security circles told this website that Dott Service is investigating how Speaker Among influenced the choice of procuring and construction of roads in Kampala, and more so, Mackinnon Road, where she was residing.

Another area of interest is the Bukedea Irrigation Scheme that she influenced and handed to Dott Services when she was still a Deputy Speaker, but to date, nothing tangible is visible on the ground.

Dott Services constructed the Achomai Irrigation Scheme for Shs70 billion. There are allegations that she might have helped the construction firm be removed from the blacklist.

In a communication to investigators, President Yoweri Museveni instructed that they shouldn’t leave anything standing and should not yield to intermediation.

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“Any public officers, legislators, accounting officers, contractors, businesspersons, or relatives who may have participated in, facilitated, concealed, or benefited from the alleged conduct should be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted.

This is a developing story

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