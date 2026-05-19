Chief Magistrate Daphine Ayebare Elected UJOA President.

KAMPALA — Chief Magistrate Daphine Ayebare has been elected the new president of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA), assuming leadership of the association at a time when Uganda’s Judiciary continues to face growing calls for accountability, efficiency, and institutional reform.

Ayebare was elected during the UJOA Annual General Meeting held at the Supreme Court in Kampala, where judicial officers from different parts of the country gathered to discuss the future of the profession and challenges affecting the justice sector.

She succeeds High Court Judge Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, who became the association’s first female president in 2024.

Ayebare’s election now places her among a growing number of women rising into influential leadership positions within Uganda’s Judiciary.

Before becoming president, Ayebare served as UJOA vice president and was part of the leadership team that pushed for stronger engagement between judicial officers and Judiciary administrators on matters concerning welfare, professionalism, and working conditions.

She has spent years serving in Uganda’s lower court system as a magistrate, presiding over both criminal and civil cases while building a reputation as an experienced judicial officer within the magistracy.

Her appointment comes at a critical moment for the Judiciary, which has recently faced public criticism over delayed justice, overcrowded prisons due to case backlog, allegations of corruption, and concerns about the welfare of judicial officers working under difficult conditions.

Judicial officers have in recent years repeatedly called for improved salaries, increased staffing, better security, and more funding for court operations, arguing that such challenges continue to affect justice delivery across the country.

During the annual meeting, Principal Judge Dr. Jane Frances Abodo, who represented Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, urged judicial officers to remain committed to integrity, fairness, and professionalism despite the pressures facing the institution.

She emphasized that public confidence in the Judiciary largely depends on the conduct and independence of judicial officers.

In her acceptance speech, Ayebare pledged to strengthen unity among members of the association and continue advocating for better welfare and professional support for judicial officers nationwide.

She also promised to work closely with Judiciary leadership and stakeholders to improve service delivery and address challenges affecting magistrates and registrars.

Chief Magistrate Conrad Obol Oroya was elected vice president.

The Uganda Judicial Officers Association is a professional umbrella body that represents magistrates, registrars, and other judicial officers, focusing on welfare, professional development, and reforms within the Judiciary.

Legal observers say Ayebare’s leadership will be closely watched as the Judiciary navigates increasing public scrutiny and pressure to improve efficiency, transparency, and access to justice for ordinary Ugandans.