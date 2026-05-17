Police zero investigations on Solomon Sserwanja and others over money laundering

The Uganda Police Force’s Economic Crimes Division is in the final stages of investigations into money laundering and financial transactions involving investigative journalist Solomon Sserwanja and several officials linked to non governmental organisations whose accounts were frozen earlier this year in the financial crackdown.

Highly placed police and security sources said detectives attached to the Criminal Investigations Directorate’s Economic Crimes desk have substantially concluded inquiries into financial transactions connected to the African Institute for Investigative Journalism (AIIJ), the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies, Agora Centre for Research, Chapter Four Uganda and the Centre for Constitutional Governance.

The investigations, according to sources, are being coordinated under the Economic Crimes Division headed by senior officer Beta Kyeremo.

Security officials said the probe gained momentum after investigators allegedly detected unusually large and suspicious transactions on both organisational and personal accounts linked to some of the officials under scrutiny.

“The investigations are nearing completion and some individuals are expected to be summoned again for further questioning before the files are forwarded for sanctioning,” a source close to the inquiry said.

Investigators are reportedly examining financial flows, donor remittances, internal transfers, cash withdrawals and transactions believed to have attracted the attention of financial intelligence analysts.

Sources familiar with the inquiry said detectives have already compiled detailed bank transaction statements, intelligence reports, electronic records and witness statements expected to form part of the prosecution file should the Director of Public Prosecutions approve criminal charges.

The latest developments stem from the dramatic freezing of multiple NGO accounts in March after the Financial Intelligence Authority issued directives to commercial banks ordering an immediate halt to withdrawals and transactions on accounts belonging to several civil society organisations.

At the time, the move triggered panic across the NGO sector, with several organisations unable to access operational funds, pay staff salaries or conduct routine activities after banks suspended all account operations pending investigations.

Financial Intelligence Authority Executive Director Samuel Wandera later confirmed the freezing of the accounts, saying the authority was exercising its legal mandate under anti money laundering laws to investigate suspicious transactions.

“Our mandate allows us, when we are reviewing certain transactions, to halt them and then seek additional information from the account operator,” Wandera said at the time. “We are just interested in certain transactions and that’s all.”

Authorities said the organisations whose accounts were frozen had been asked to explain the source of funds received through their accounts, the purpose of specific transactions and the utilisation of donor money flowing into the country.

Security sources previously indicated that investigators were particularly interested in large foreign remittances, rapid movement of funds between accounts and transactions believed to be inconsistent with the declared operations of some organisations.

The organisations affected included the African Institute for Investigative Journalism headed by Solomon Sserwanja, Agora Centre for Research associated with Agather Atuhaire, Chapter Four Uganda, the Centre for Constitutional Governance and the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies.

Sources involved in the investigations claimed that some of the organisations under scrutiny had handled more than Shs70 billion over a period of years, prompting deeper investigations involving the Financial Intelligence Authority, security agencies and CID economic crimes detectives.

The freezing of the accounts followed weeks of covert financial analysis and intelligence gathering by investigators tracking transactions flagged by financial monitoring systems.

Security officials reportedly suspected that some accounts were being used in ways that warranted investigation under Uganda’s anti money laundering and financial crimes laws.

Deputy Financial Intelligence Authority Executive Director Lazarus Mukasa later defended the freezing of the accounts, insisting the process was lawful and procedural.

“They are required to provide clarity and are aware of the reasons why their accounts were frozen. This is a normal process which happens to every account once there is any suspicion,” Mukasa said.

The account freezes sparked widespread debate within Uganda’s civil society and political circles, with some activists accusing authorities of targeting organisations involved in governance, accountability and human rights advocacy.

However, security officials maintained that the investigations were purely financial and criminal in nature and not connected to political activity.

Sources now say investigators are narrowing their focus on specific transactions and individuals believed to have played central roles in the movement of funds under scrutiny.

Police sources further revealed that some suspects could soon be required to appear before specialised investigators for final statement recording before possible court action.

The developments come at a time when security agencies have intensified scrutiny of non governmental organisations operating in Uganda, especially entities receiving substantial foreign funding.

In recent years, authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over accountability, financial transparency and compliance with anti money laundering regulations among some organisations operating in the country.

The investigations into Solomon Sserwanja and others are now expected to become one of the most closely watched financial crime cases involving Uganda’s NGO sector in recent years if prosecutors proceed with formal charges.