National Lotteries and Gaming Board cracks down on money laundering ahead of 2028 global review

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has intensified efforts to strengthen compliance within Uganda’s casino sector, holding a high-level stakeholder engagement aimed at reinforcing operators’ obligations under the Anti Money Laundering Act.

Earlier today, the Board’s Regulatory Compliance team convened casino operators for a comprehensive retraining session focused on Anti-Money Laundering standards and statutory responsibilities. The engagement comes as Uganda prepares for the 2028 mutual evaluation, a key international assessment of the country’s anti-money-laundering and counterterrorism financing framework.

According to the Board, the session was designed to deepen operators’ understanding of their legal obligations under the Anti Money Laundering Act, Cap 118, and to highlight the consequences of non-compliance.

During the meeting, officials stressed that casino operators play a critical role in safeguarding Uganda’s financial system from abuse.

“The upcoming 2028 mutual evaluation requires collective responsibility from all reporting entities, including casinos. Compliance is not optional but a statutory obligation,” the Board noted during the engagement.

The regulator further underscored the importance of maintaining Uganda’s standing in the global financial system, warning that failure to meet international standards could expose the country to increased scrutiny.

“The gaming sector must play its part in ensuring that Uganda remains off the grey list. This requires strict adherence to Anti Money Laundering regulations and proactive reporting of suspicious transactions,” officials emphasized.

Operators were urged to fully comply with directives issued by the Financial Intelligence Authority as well as guidance from the Board to ensure the sector achieves the highest level of AML compliance.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has, in recent years, stepped up supervision of the gaming industry, positioning compliance and transparency at the center of its regulatory agenda as Uganda aligns itself with international best practices in combating financial crimes.