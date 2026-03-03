Uganda targets Algerian market to boost exports through standards and partnerships

Uganda has intensified efforts to expand market access for its products by positioning local enterprises to tap into the Algerian market, as the government pushes to strengthen export competitiveness through standards compliance and strategic trade partnerships.

The renewed push was unveiled during a consultative meeting on trade arrangements between Uganda and Algeria held at the headquarters of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards in Bweyogerere.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of State for Cooperatives, Fred Gume, said Uganda is prioritizing value addition and adherence to standards as key pillars in expanding its export footprint.

He emphasized that building strong partnerships with international markets such as Algeria is vital for improving Uganda’s trade performance and ensuring local products meet global requirements.

Officials noted that aligning Ugandan goods with internationally recognized standards will not only enhance product quality but also reduce trade barriers that often limit access to foreign markets.

The Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Eng. James Kasigwa, reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of Ugandan enterprises through certification and standards development.

“Once a product is certified by UNBS using harmonized standards and supported by mutual recognition trade agreements, there is no need for multiple testing requirements, which significantly reduces export costs and delays,” Eng. Kasigwa said.

He explained that standards act as a catalyst for quality driven growth, enabling businesses to move from informal and low quality production systems into competitive players within both domestic and global value chains.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, Alintuma Nsambu, underscored the significant opportunities available in the North African country and encouraged Ugandan businesses to position themselves strategically to take advantage of the emerging trade prospects.

UNBS certification is central to facilitating access for Ugandan products not only within the country but also in regional and international markets. Certified products gain easier entry into the East African Community and benefit from continental frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, as well as other global markets.

Currently, UNBS offers both product and systems certification services, including internationally recognized standards such as Good Manufacturing Practices, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point, and ISO management systems. These certifications enhance the credibility of Ugandan products and increase their acceptance in premium international markets.

The consultative meeting brought together key stakeholders including the Chief Executive Officer of World Trade Solutions, Mr. Abdenour Seba, Ms. Anna Bachurina, Business Director at SERCONS Certification Authority, Dr. Tibursious Ssendawula, Director of Wendi Farms Uganda, and officials from UNBS, reflecting growing collaboration between government, private sector players and international partners in expanding Uganda’s export reach.