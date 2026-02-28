Gaming and Lotteries Board seize over 28 illegal gaming machines in Western Uganda

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has seized more than 28 illegal gaming machines during an enforcement operation conducted in the Western Uganda districts of Sheema, Rubirizi and Kabale.

The crackdown targeted unlicensed gaming operators in Kishabya in Sheema District, Katerera in Rubirizi District and parts of Kabale District.

Officials said the operation followed intelligence gathered with the support of local leaders and community members.

In a statement, the Board commended residents who tipped off authorities about the illegal activities.

“We thank the community members for their vigilance and collaboration. The public is encouraged to report any suspected illegal gaming operators and suppliers. Your voice strengthens regulation,”the management noted.

The regulator said the confiscated machines were operating without valid licences, contrary to the Lotteries and Gaming Act, and that enforcement teams will continue conducting compliance inspections across the country.

In previous operations in other parts of the country, the Board has impounded dozens of illegal slot machines and shut down unlicensed betting outlets found operating outside the law. Some operators have faced prosecution while others have been directed to regularise their operations before resuming business.

The Board has in recent months stepped up public sensitisation campaigns through community engagements, radio talk shows and meetings with district leaders to raise awareness about responsible gaming and the dangers of illegal gambling. The campaigns also guide operators on licensing requirements and compliance standards.

Officials maintain that public reporting remains critical in eliminating illegal gaming activities and protecting communities from unregulated gambling.

The Board urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to use the toll-free line to report suspicious gaming activities in their areas.