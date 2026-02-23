Lotteries and Gaming Board destroys 409 illegal gaming machines, remits seized cash to consolidated fund

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has destroyed more than 409 illegal gaming machines following a court order, in one of the latest crackdowns on unlawful gambling operations across the country.

The destruction exercise, carried out from February 12 to 13, 2026, targeted equipment confiscated from illegal operators during enforcement operations.

In a statement, the Board said the action was part of its ongoing mandate to clean up the gaming sector and enforce the law.

“As part of the Board’s ongoing enforcement mandate, from 12th–13th February 2026, the Board implemented a court order for the destruction of over 409 illegal gaming equipment,” the statement reads.

The statement added,“This included 160 slot machines, 112 fish tables and 137 sacks of spare parts confiscated from illegal operators.”

The exercise was conducted by Luwero Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation, in compliance with the court directive.

According to the regulator, all legal tender recovered from the seized machines was remitted to the Consolidated Fund as required by law.

The Board emphasized that the operation underscores its commitment to enforcing the Lotteries and Gaming Act and strengthening regulatory compliance within Uganda’s gaming industry.

Authorities say the crackdown is part of sustained efforts to eliminate illegal gaming activities, protect licensed operators and safeguard the public from unregulated gambling practices.