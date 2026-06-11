State opens Besigye treason trial today, 10 witnesses set to testify

The High Court in Kampala is today expected to begin hearing the State’s case against veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye in a treason trial that has generated widespread political interest and heightened public attention.

Prosecutors have lined up at least 10 witnesses to testify against Dr Besigye, his political aide Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Denis Oola as the trial officially gets underway before Justice Emmanuel Baguma.

According to prosecution documents, the State intends to rely on witness testimonies, intelligence reports, and electronic evidence gathered during investigations into allegations that the accused were involved in activities aimed at destabilising the government.

Among the notable witnesses expected to appear before court is former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) boss Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, whose testimony is anticipated to form part of the State’s security-based evidence in the case.

The trial follows several weeks of preliminary legal arguments between the defence and prosecution, largely centred on disclosure of evidence. Lawyers representing Dr Besigye argued that they were not granted enough time to review audio and video materials the prosecution plans to present during the hearings.

Despite the objections, the court ruled that proceedings should continue after concluding preliminary hearings earlier this week. Three assessors were also appointed to participate in the case, a decision the defence unsuccessfully challenged.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential challenger and one of Uganda’s most prominent opposition voices, has consistently dismissed the charges as politically motivated. His supporters and various human rights organisations have also expressed concern over the nature of the prosecution and its broader implications for political freedoms in the country.

Security presence around the High Court is expected to remain tight throughout the hearings as supporters, journalists, diplomats, and political observers closely follow the proceedings.

Legal analysts say the trial could become one of Uganda’s most closely watched political cases in recent years due to Dr Besigye’s standing in national politics and the sensitivity surrounding the allegations before court.

The prosecution is expected to begin calling its first witnesses as hearings continue today.