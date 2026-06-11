Kabira Country Club unveils weekend Bourbon BBQ treat and extended free-stay night offer

Kabira Country Club in Bukoto has launched a special July dining and hospitality experience dubbed the Bourbon Barbeques promotion, offering guests a weekend culinary escape every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.

The promotion features a specially curated BBQ mixed platter served with a complimentary glass of wine at a cost of Shs79,000. Guests interested in the weekend grill experience are encouraged to make advance reservations by contacting 0752 711 080.

Alongside the food offering, the luxury facility has introduced a rewarding accommodation package designed for long-stay visitors. Guests who book six consecutive nights will receive an additional night at no extra cost, enhancing the value of extended stays.

Room rates under this offer start from $130 (approximately Shs490,000) and include breakfast as well as full access to the club’s extensive leisure and wellness facilities.

These include the health club, swimming pool, steam and sauna rooms, alongside sports amenities such as tennis, squash, and basketball courts.

Kabira Country Club continues to position itself as one of Kampala’s premier lifestyle destinations, blending accommodation, recreation, and fine dining. Its health and fitness complex features a half-Olympic-sized swimming pool, a children’s pool, a fully equipped gym, and multiple sports courts catering to both individuals and families.

Guests at the facility also enjoy a variety of dining experiences at its multi-cuisine restaurant, which is widely known for its popular Mongolian dinner concept.

The venue further hosts The Pub, a lively bar offering a wide selection of beverages, as well as Bake-O-Logy, its in-house bakery famous for fresh pastries and baked treats, rounding off a complete hospitality experience.