Kabira Country Club unveils exciting new kids’ playhouse and heated pool

Kabira Country Club is taking family fun to the next level with the launch of its brand-new heated kids’ pool and an engaging kids’ playhouse, with an aim of offering children hours of safe and colorful entertainment.

The state-of-the-art pool comes complete with interactive water features, creating a playful environment that promises to keep children splashing with joy, while the vibrant play castle offers a perfect spot for climbing, sliding, and imaginative adventures.

The club’s arrangement is all about creating memorable family experiences where parents can relax knowing their little ones are enjoying safe, fun, and stimulating activities.

Kabira Country Club is encouraging families to take advantage of this exciting addition, perfect for weekend getaways, birthday parties or casual family outings.

Kabira Country Club continues to perfect its reputation as a premier destination for family fun in Uganda combining luxury, leisure and laughter under one roof.