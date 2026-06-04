Uganda’s quiet revolution: A journey from Kampala to Mbale

By Dr. Moses Byaruhanga PhD.

Today (Monday), I travelled from Kampala to Mbale, a journey I have made many times before. Yet this trip was different. It left me reflecting deeply on how much Uganda has changed over the last decade.

The last time I spent significant time in Mbale was nearly ten years ago. I was then a young, busy lawyer handling several matters before the High Court in Mbale. At the time, Mbale was a typical old provincial town—dusty, poorly maintained, and lacking the dynamism one would expect from a major regional centre.

Returning today, I could hardly believe what I was seeing.

Mbale has undergone a remarkable transformation. The streets are cleaner, the town is busier, and commercial activity appears to be thriving. Well-lit roads, numerous commercial banks, financial institutions, modern buildings, and a vibrant business community have given the town an entirely new character. The impressive Sino-Mbale Industrial Park stands as a visible symbol of industrialisation and economic ambition.

Even the Mbale Golf Club, which I intend to visit for a game, appears remarkably well-maintained and active. It is difficult to reconcile the Mbale of today with the town I knew a decade ago.

The transformation, however, is not confined to Mbale itself.

Driving along the Tirinyi-Mbale road, I was struck by the scale of development taking place throughout the region. Roads that once felt lonely now carry heavy traffic. Trading centres have expanded into bustling townships. New administrative units and districts have accelerated urbanisation and service delivery. Areas that were once quiet and underdeveloped are now characterised by construction, commerce, and growing populations.

Perhaps most striking was the transformation in agriculture.

The traditional sight of cassava spread along the roadside for drying—a familiar feature of the Eastern Uganda landscape—has become far less common. In its place are vast stretches of productive farmland. Maize plantations, rice fields, and sugarcane farms dominate the landscape. Land that was once idle or bush-covered is now actively cultivated.

What I witnessed today challenges many of the narratives frequently heard in urban discussions.

There remains a tendency among some Ugandans, particularly those whose perspective is shaped primarily by life in Kampala, to believe that little is changing in the country. Yet the reality on the ground suggests something very different. Significant economic and social transformation is occurring beyond the capital, often away from media headlines and public debate.

Those who continue to view rural Uganda through the lens of the past may be in for a surprise. The distinction between “town” and “village” is becoming increasingly blurred. Across much of the country, communities are becoming more connected, more productive, and more commercially active.

As a researcher and academic, I recognise the limitations of relying solely on personal observation. Anecdotes are not data. More rigorous research is needed to understand the drivers of these changes and to measure their true impact. Nevertheless, the evidence visible from the roadside is difficult to ignore.

One area that deserves serious consideration is the revival of the cooperative movement and the establishment of a strong cooperative banking system.

My doctoral research focused on financial access, and I remain convinced that affordable and accessible credit can fundamentally transform communities. Around the world, cooperative institutions have demonstrated their ability to mobilise savings, extend credit, and support local enterprise. Uganda has a rich history of successful cooperatives, and there is a strong case for reinvigorating that tradition.

Government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and related initiatives are often discussed alongside Uganda’s politics, which many people find frustrating and, at times, deeply discouraging. Indeed, there are Ugandans who have become so disillusioned with politics that they have lost hope and simply given up. Yet giving up comes with its own risks. My journey from Kampala to Mbale reminded me that while political debates often dominate public attention, profound changes are taking place on the ground. The earlier we wake up and engage constructively rather than merely lamenting, the better, because some individuals, communities, and institutions have already moved into a fully transformative mode.

This is not a uniquely Ugandan phenomenon. I know many people who are equally disgusted with the state of politics in the United States and in several parts of Europe. Politics can be better, and it should be better. However, it would be unfortunate if dissatisfaction with politics prevented us from recognising genuine progress or participating in shaping a better future. These programmes may well have contributed to some of the progress now visible in many parts of the country. Their precise impact requires careful evaluation. However, one persistent challenge remains the perception among some beneficiaries that such programmes are merely handouts.

A cooperative-based lending model could help address this challenge. When communities borrow through cooperatives or cooperative banks, there is often greater accountability, stronger peer monitoring, and a clearer appreciation that loans must be repaid and invested productively. This creates a culture of ownership and responsibility that can accelerate development.

My journey to Mbale was more than a road trip. It was a reminder that Uganda is changing, often in ways that are not immediately visible to those who remain within the confines of the capital city. The transformation may not be uniform, and many challenges remain. Yet it would be a mistake to overlook the progress taking place across the country.

The Uganda of today is not the Uganda of ten years ago. Anyone who doubts that should take a drive from Kampala to Mbale and see for themselves.

Dr. Moses Byaruhanga is a Lecturer of Business and Law at Makerere University. He can be reached at mgbyaruhanga@gmail.com.

