The Trojan Horse of Njeru: What is Hon. Bright Rwamirama and his group not telling Ugandans?

By Kahinda Otafiire

There is an African proverb that says, “When you are on a journey and encounter a barking dog, do not stop to engage it in a barking contest.” I have therefore taken note of the growing intensity with which Mr. Etukuri of the New Vision, a journalist who should know better, has either chosen to become a hired advocate or the de facto spokesperson for Hon. Bright Rwamirama and his associates in the ongoing Njeru land dispute.

I appreciate the old English saying that “he who pays the piper calls the tune.” Yet one would reasonably expect that the tune played should, at the very least, serve the interests of truth. Instead, the narrative that has repeatedly been presented to the public regarding the Njeru matter reflects either remarkably poor research or a deliberate abandonment of basic investigative journalism.

The story initially claimed that the stock farm comprised Plots 2, 3, 4 and 5. It was later revised to assert that only Plots 2, 3 and 4 belonged to the Late Ham Mukasa, were leased to the Crown Government, and subsequently subleased by Njeru Municipal Town Council to the Ministry of Agriculture for the stock farm. Such shifting narratives deserve scrutiny rather than unquestioning repetition.

The second chapter of this narrative correctly acknowledged that Plot 2 belonged to the Late Ham Mukasa but conveniently omitted the fact that it was bequeathed to his daughter to administer the estate, Barbara Lakeeri Nalubaale, whose beneficiaries included Sarah Namusisi and Ham Ssali. Following Sarah Namusisi’s death, George Kasedde became trustee for Brenda Nanyondo, Sarah’s only daughter.

It was Ham Ssali and George Kasedde who instituted proceedings against Njeru Municipal Council through Arbitration Cause No. 08 of 2005 arising from Civil Suit No. 80 of 2009 for breach of the lease agreement and failure to pay rent on the stock farm land. The arbitration, presided over by Sam Mayanja (then Arbitrator), concluded with an award cancelling the lease and ordering re-entry in favour of the landowners because of the persistent non-payment of rent.

When Brenda Nanyondo attained majority, she obtained Letters of Administration from the High Court at Mukono in Administration Cause No. 075 of 2023 on 21 July 2023 before Lady Justice Florence Nakachwa in respect of her late mother’s estate and inheritance from the estate of Barbara Lakeeri Nalubaale.

Brenda Nanyondo subsequently sued Ham Ssali to be included among the administrators of the estate. The matter was resolved through a Consent Judgment before Justice Eludes Keitirima on 26 August 2025. The land was thereafter lawfully subdivided between the beneficiaries, and portions of Plot 2 were sold to third-party purchasers. Curiously, this is one part of the story the current narrative prefers to ignore.

Equally significant is the fact that on 17 January 2024, following the commissioning of the Modern Tiles plant occupying approximately 50 acres of former Plot 4, the President directed the Ministers of Agriculture, Lands and Justice to allocate 450 acres of the Njeru Stock Farm land to Modern Ventures Ltd for industrial expansion. This raises an obvious question: if the land is genuinely being preserved as a stock farm, why is a substantial portion simultaneously being earmarked for private industrial development?

Further, in a letter dated 14 March 2025, Hon. Bright Rwamirama the Minister of State for Animal Industry himself acknowledged to the President that following the arbitral award by Hon. Sam Mayanja and the High Court order of re-entry in 2011, the stock farm had lost its legal interest in the land due to non-payment of rent and currently has no valid written lease or agreement with either Brenda Nanyondo or Ham Ssali.

The Ministry of Lands survey undertaken pursuant to the Presidential directive established that the stock farm occupied only 190 acres on Plot 2. The remainder had long since been subleased by Njeru Town Council for residential development. The report further concluded that land widely portrayed as belonging to the stock farm actually extended into Plots 3 and 4, which were never part of the stock farm’s ownership.

I, Maj. General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, do not own any land on Plot 2. The 90 acres that I own are situated entirely on Plots 3 and 4, whose ownership history is legally distinct from that of Plot 2. None of the recognised owners of those plots have challenged either my ownership or my occupation.

It is equally important to note that Modern Ventures Ltd, together with related companies including Modern Tiles Ltd, Modern Laminates Ltd, Modern Agro Ltd and Modern Organizers Ltd, collectively own approximately 160 acres. Other entities, including Keshwala Group (46 acres), Seyani Brothers (60 acres), Shreeji Glass (19 acres), and Musa Were (39 acres), collectively control more than 320 acres on Plots 3 and 4.

Yet public attention has been disproportionately directed at my comparatively modest 90-acre holding.

The inevitable question therefore is this: Why are Hon. Bright Rwamirama and his associates presenting a selective version of the facts while concealing their own interests?

If the objective is truly to protect the stock farm, then the facts, the court records and the official survey reports should speak louder than political rhetoric.