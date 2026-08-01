Minister Kabanda reveals how Anita Among protected Ham’s Nakivubo Channel project as MPs demand construction be halted 

Kampala Capital City Authority officials have revealed to Parliament that former Speaker Anita Among stopped the Authority (KCCA) from enforcing planning laws against businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s controversial construction on the Nakivubo Channel, a project lawmakers now blame for worsening flooding in Kampala.

Kabanda made the revelation on Friday while appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Physical Infrastructure, chaired by Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka, alongside KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki to respond to queries raised in the Auditor General’s report on Kampala’s drainage infrastructure and flood mitigation measures.

The committee questioned the officials over the persistent flooding that continues to paralyse parts of Kampala whenever heavy rains fall despite billions of shillings invested in drainage projects.

Legislators warned that unless urgent action is taken to restore the integrity of the Nakivubo Channel and other drainage systems, the city could experience another devastating flood season.

“Should Ugandans expect the same problem like what we faced last year, and should government also prepare to compensate people like we did last year because the rains are coming again?” one legislator asked.

MPs also questioned why government continues to spend billions compensating victims of flooding while allowing developments that interfere with the city’s natural drainage system.

“It has already cost us Shs20 billion in compensation,” another committee member said while referring to developments along the Nakivubo Channel.

Responding to the concerns, Kabanda told MPs that KCCA had planned enforcement operations against developments in the area but those efforts were halted following directives from then Speaker Anita Among during the 11th Parliament.

“We received a letter from Parliament from the Speaker indicating that she had constituted a committee. Three Members of Parliament were going to supervise the channel, and the letter was written by the then Speaker, Right Honourable Anita,” Kabanda said.

When asked whether KCCA had been stopped by a court order, the minister clarified that there was none.

“It may not be a court order. Since it was addressed to the Speaker, I do not want to read it,” she said.

Kabanda’s remarks corroborate events that unfolded in August 2025 when Anita Among directed Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to halt its investigation into Hamis Kiggundu’s Nakivubo Channel redevelopment project. Instead, she ordered that the matter be handled by the Committee on Physical Infrastructure through a special parliamentary oversight team, effectively stopping the COSASE inquiry.

Following the directive, COSASE chairperson Medard Sseggona announced that his committee would not proceed with the investigation.

“In light of those developments, it is the view of this committee that we shall not proceed with a matter that is before another committee of Parliament,” Sseggona said after receiving the Speaker’s communication.

The Nakivubo Channel redevelopment has remained one of Uganda’s most controversial infrastructure projects.

The development, undertaken by businessman Hamis Kiggundu, has been criticised by engineers, environmental experts and sections of Parliament, who argue that constructing commercial structures over a major drainage channel has reduced its capacity to carry storm water, contributing to severe flooding across Kampala.

During Friday’s meeting, legislators also faulted KCCA for failing to act on technical advice from the Ministry of Works and Transport, whose engineers reportedly raised concerns about structural defects and the engineering design of parts of the project.

“What we want is the hydrological capacity because that is what will answer whether the money we are spending will solve the flooding problems that Kampala is facing,” a committee member said.

Another legislator questioned whether defects identified during inspections by engineers from the Ministry of Works had been corrected.

“Defects in the reinforcement of the beams were raised during the technical inspection by specialists from the Ministry of Works. Have they been removed?” the legislator asked.

KCCA officials were unable to provide a definitive answer, with Kabanda admitting, “I’m not aware as of now.”

Committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka said Parliament’s inquiry is intended to establish whether the ongoing works on the Nakivubo Channel meet the required engineering and hydrological standards and whether they are capable of addressing Kampala’s recurring flooding.

The committee will compile its findings and recommend whether government should halt the project, order corrective works or pursue other measures to safeguard Kampala’s drainage system.