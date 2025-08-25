KCCA holds special council meeting over Nakivubo Channel dispute

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has called a special council meeting to deliberate on the growing controversy surrounding businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s redevelopment activities along the Nakivubo Drainage Channel.

In an official notice dated August 25, 2025, Authority Council Speaker Maala Zahrah Luyirika confirmed the meeting would take place in the Council Chambers at 12:00 PM, with an agenda focused on resolving ongoing disputes. The order paper indicates that the meeting will include communications from the Speaker and a discussion of controversies surrounding Nakivubo Channel involving the City Executive Committee, Council of the Authority, and KCCA Management before adjournment.

This extraordinary session follows President Yoweri Museveni’s directive supporting Kiggundu’s proposal to clean, cover and redevelop the Nakivubo Channel, allowing him to construct properties above it as a means to recoup redevelopment costs.

While the President described the plan as “imaginative and simple,” Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has criticized it as “illegal and fraudulent,” asserting that Kiggundu lacks the necessary approvals from KCCA and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

KCCA Deputy Executive Director David Kigenyi last week stated that the Authority had instructed Kiggundu to halt all unauthorized activities and remove debris obstructing stormwater flow, emphasizing the importance of following statutory procedures to prevent flooding and environmental hazards.

The Nakivubo Channel, which stretches from Makerere and Kisenyi through the central business district to Nakivubo swamp, is Kampala’s largest stormwater drainage system. It plays a critical role in protecting downtown Kampala from flooding, particularly during heavy rains.

Over the years, however, the channel has faced multiple challenges, including encroachment, illegal construction, dumping of waste, and silting. These have contributed to frequent urban flooding in areas such as Clock Tower, Nakivubo Place and Kisenyi.