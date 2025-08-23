KCCA halts construction on Nakivubo Channel pending final plan approval

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has suspended construction activities on a section of the Nakivubo Channel, one of the city’s main drainage systems, pending the final approval of submitted development plans.

In a statement released this week, the Authority confirmed that the project developer had duly submitted plans which are now undergoing a comprehensive technical review.

“KCCA acknowledges receipt of the construction plan for the development of a section of Nakivubo Channel. The plan is undergoing thorough technical review, and no permanent construction will proceed until approvals are concluded,” the Authority said.

While halting construction, KCCA clarified that essential maintenance activities will continue to ensure uninterrupted water flow.

“In the meantime, activities such as cleaning, unblocking, and removal of silt and debris will continue to ensure the channel remains functional and to prevent flooding risks,” the statement read.

The Authority also noted that hoarding around the site will be maintained as a precautionary measure.

“We have maintained hoarding at the site as a public protection measure, pending the conclusion of the technical evaluation and subsequent approval of the plans,” KCCA emphasized.

KCCA revealed that it has assigned a dedicated technical team to guide and oversee the process. The team will ensure that all works conform to the city’s drainage master plan and environmental safeguards.

The Nakivubo Channel, which stretches from Makerere and Kisenyi through the central business district to Nakivubo swamp, is Kampala’s largest stormwater drainage system. It plays a critical role in protecting downtown Kampala from flooding, particularly during heavy rains.

Over the years, however, the channel has faced multiple challenges, including encroachment, illegal construction, dumping of waste, and silting. These have contributed to frequent urban flooding in areas such as Clock Tower, Nakivubo Place and Kisenyi.

The temporary halt comes against a backdrop of growing public concern about construction along drainage reserves in Kampala. Residents and environmental activists have repeatedly warned that tampering with the Nakivubo Channel could worsen flooding and compromise public health.

KCCA has not specified how long the review process will take, but officials insist that the final decision will be guided strictly by technical and environmental considerations.

“Our priority remains ensuring that drainage works are done in line with approved standards to protect the city and its people,” KCCA said, reiterating its commitment to transparency and public safety.

Observers note that the outcome of this review could set a precedent for how the city handles future developments on environmentally sensitive infrastructure.