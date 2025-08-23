UPDF passes out first intake of armoured combat vehicle drivers

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Motorised Infantry Division has passed out its first intake of Multi-Role Combat Armoured Vehicle-20 (MCAV-20) drivers after a six-month specialised training programme.

A total of 78 soldiers, including four females, drawn from the Motorised Infantry Division and the Special Forces Command (SFC), successfully completed the course.

Presiding over the ceremony at the Division headquarters in Nakasongola, Deputy Commander Land Force, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, commended the graduates for their discipline and dedication. He urged them to apply their newly acquired skills in executing missions, particularly in safeguarding VIPs.

The Motorised Infantry Division Commander, Maj Gen Charles Byanyima, praised the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for guiding the modification of the vehicles, which enhanced their operational effectiveness. He also highlighted notable improvements in soldier welfare.

“Soldiers’ morale is high given the fact that their welfare has tremendously improved. This is attributed to the selfless efforts of the Chief of Defence Forces,” he said.

Maj Gen Byanyima further acknowledged the support of UPDF instructors and civilian partners, including the Savannah Region Police Inspector of Vehicles and Ebenezer Driving School, whose collaboration aligned the training with the licensing standards of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Col Esibio Omaria, the Division Operations and Training Officer, explained that the course was built around five key pillars: offensive and defensive driving, basic maintenance, obstacle crossing, and terrain navigation.

“The graduates have attained skills in assertive driving manoeuvres to dominate the road, suppress obstacles, disrupt hostile vehicles, and execute tactics to neutralise threats or extract VIPs under direct attack,” Col Omaria said.

Six trainees were recognised for outstanding performance. Pte Kamya Kerizon emerged overall best, Sgt Muhaniwemana Lymon was awarded best disciplined, and Pte Manyobe Francis best in the field. L/Cpl Akwii Everline was named best female student, Pte Aide George Robert best in class, while Pte Tumusinguze Mercy Paula received the most improved award.

The ceremony also featured the commissioning of new projects, including technical stores, a fuel station, the FRONASA Senior Officers’ Mess, and housing units for soldiers.