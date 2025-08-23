Housing Finance Bank expands access with new branches in Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti

Banking just got closer for residents of Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti. Housing Finance Bank has officially opened three new branches, expanding its footprint and reinforcing its commitment to supporting communities across Uganda.

For many, access to financial services can mean the difference between waiting in long queues, traveling long distances, and taking control of personal and business finances in their own neighborhood. With these new branches, Housing Finance Bank is ensuring that banking is convenient, accessible, and designed around the needs of local communities.

Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank, highlights the bigger picture: “Our expansion into Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti is more than just about opening branches. It is about opening doors of opportunity. These new touchpoints symbolize our promise to stand with Ugandans in their journey to own, grow, and transform their financial futures.”

At the new branches, customers will enjoy access to a wide range of services, including savings and current accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, investment opportunities, and advisory services. In addition, the Bank’s digital platforms offer customers the flexibility to transact seamlessly online, complementing their in-person experience.

Each location was chosen carefully to serve growing communities. Nansana, formerly a service centre, now hosts a full branch, bringing essential financial services closer to residents in its rapidly growing residential and business areas. Masaka, a central hub of commerce and trade, benefits from a modern branch offering solutions for both businesses and individuals. And in Soroti, the Bank is supporting residents and entrepreneurs to access tools to grow their businesses and manage their finances with ease.

This development is a demonstration of Housing Finance Bank’s mission: to deliver efficient, innovative, and customer-focused financial services that truly empower communities and transform lives. By expanding into these key regions, the Bank continues to live out this mission, combining efficiency with convenience, innovation with accessibility, and a customer-first approach with long-term community impact.

The new branches are strategically located to enhance accessibility for customers across the country. The Masaka Branch is housed at Plot 94 Birch Avenue in the Laston Hotel Building, Masaka City. In Soroti, customers can visit the new branch at Plot 67 Gweri Road along Soroti Main Street, and the Nansana Branch is in the Jajja Manjeri Building within Nansana Division, Wakiso District.