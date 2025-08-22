KCCA councilors dismiss bribery allegations in Nakivubo drainage channel redevelopment

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) councilors have denied allegations that they received bribes to approve a private developer’s takeover of the Nakivubo drainage channel, describing the claims as false, malicious and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 22, the Lord Councillor, Julius Katerega dismissed reports that councilors had granted permission to businessman Hamis Kigundu to develop the drainage channel.

“I wish to state clearly and categorically that these allegations are false, misleading, and without any basis in fact,” Kateregga said.

He referred to the official council minutes of April 3, 2025, which are publicly available, noting that the discussions at the time were centered on the Jugula Channel as part of a wider debate on Kampala’s drainage problems.

“At no point did Council discuss or pass a resolution regarding the Nakivubo drainage channel,” the statement reads in part.

Kateregga said the allegations that councilors were bribed to approve a matter never before Council were both defamatory and damaging.

“The suggestion that councilors were bribed to approve a matter that was never before Council is both malicious and defamatory. It undermines the integrity of the institution and the collective efforts councilors have made to champion people-centred policies,” he emphasized.

Kateregga stressed that his party remains committed to the principles of People Power and safeguarding citizens’ interests above private or partisan gain. He also accused some political leaders of shifting blame for the city’s drainage woes during the political season.

“Only a few days ago, the Lord Mayor stated via his platform that the Nakivubo Channel was appropriated with the aid of General Museveni. Today, the blame is being shifted onto councilors,” Katerega said.

He reiterated that the city’s focus should be on tackling persistent flooding, property destruction, and loss of lives caused by inadequate drainage systems.

“This is where our collective energy and leadership should be directed. As councilors, we reaffirm our commitment to work with all stakeholders, political leaders, technical teams, and the people themselves to ensure lasting solutions,” he noted.

Kateregga firmly rejected the accusations against councilors, noting, “I reject, in the strongest terms possible, the false allegations linking me and my fellow councilors to bribery or to the purported approval of developments over the Nakivubo drainage channel. Our record is clear, our principles are intact, and our commitment to the people of Kampala and Uganda at large remains unshaken.”