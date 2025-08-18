Museveni approves Ham Kiggundu’s proposal to redevelop Nakivubo Channel

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has endorsed a grand proposal by businessman Hamis Kiggundu to redevelop, upgrade, beautify, and improve drainage along the Nakivubo Channel, one of Kampala’s most problematic watercourses.

In a letter seen by Eagle Online dated August 2, 2025, addressed to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Museveni described Kiggundu’s initiative as both “imaginative and simple,” noting that the project would resolve persistent problems of waste disposal and flooding.

“I have got a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu dated the 25th of July, 2025, regarding the Nakivubo Drainage Channel,” Museveni wrote.

He added, “Ham points out the fact that the channel is open, invites people to throw in rubbish, including plastics, faeces, etc, all of which disgust the people contiguous to the channel, leading to blockages of the channel and flooding.”

According to the President, Kiggundu has offered to carry out the redevelopment at his own cost.

“His proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning it and strengthening it at his own cost. What a godly proposal!” Museveni remarked.

Museveni further explained how the developer would recoup his investment, directing, “How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will bring back the money. I approve of the plan. Help him to execute.”

The copy of the approval was sent to the Vice President, the Ministers of Kampala, Finance, Education and Sports, Presidency, and the Attorney General, signaling the government’s support for Kiggundu’s ambitious vision.

The Nakivubo Channel, which cuts through the heart of Kampala, has long been associated with poor waste management, flooding during heavy rains, and public health concerns. Kiggundu’s plan to enclose and redevelop the channel is expected to not only resolve drainage challenges but also transform the urban landscape with modern commercial and recreational facilities.

Ham is no stranger to mega infrastructure projects. Through his Ham Enterprises, Kiggundu is already behind the ongoing redevelopment of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium into a modern multipurpose facility. Eagle Online previously reported that Kiggundu envisions Kampala as a “modern commercial hub” with world-class infrastructure driven by private-sector investment, complementing the government’s urban transformation agenda.

With Museveni’s approval, the project now awaits coordination with relevant ministries and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for implementation.