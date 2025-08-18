When climate change is ignored: The silent factor in Uganda’s MP attrition

Deus Mukalazi

Board Chair, UBUNTALISM GLOBAL, a Member of the MUNGAANO INITIATIVE FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE

The recently concluded National Resistance Movement Organization (NRMO) primaries show that a significant number of NRM incumbents lost their seats. This confirms a long-standing trend of high turnover among Members of Parliament in Uganda. The attrition rate is alarming: only 107 of the 457 legislators from the 10th Parliament (2016–2021) returned in 2021, meaning nearly 70% did not make it back. Historically, about half of all MPs are replaced in each election cycle. One MP described the situation as a brutal reflection of the “commercialisation of politics” and voters’ impatience with underperformance.

This high turnover points to deeper frustrations. A 2024 survey by Twaweza Uganda revealed that 86% of Ugandans reported that their MP has never held a public meeting or delivered on promises. Many constituents feel neglected and betrayed. People expect MPs to support local enterprise, pay school fees, and even contribute to weddings and burials—expectations that exceed the MPs’ actual legislative and oversight roles. When MPs fall short of these expectations, voters swiftly vote them out.

However, a more pressing issue underpins this dissatisfaction: climate change. Uganda’s rural and urban communities are becoming more vulnerable to floods, droughts, erratic rainfall, crop failures, and displacement. According to climate risk projections, between 200,000 and 12 million Ugandans could face displacement due to climate change by mid-century. Deadly mudslides, prolonged dry spells, and flash floods have hit regions across the country, severely affecting communities that rely heavily on agriculture.

MPs are expected to help communities respond and adapt to these climate shocks. Yet they have largely failed. Most have resorted to reacting only after disasters strike—raising the issue in Parliament as a matter of national importance and lobbying for temporary relief. While this may earn temporary political points, it does not address the root causes or offer long-term solutions. Few MPs understand that they can shape a climate-responsive budget and ensure that it incorporates both mitigation and adaptation measures aligned with Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contributions.

Very few MPs hold town halls to discuss climate risks or engage constituents in climate education. Even fewer have succeeded in lobbying for climate adaptation funds—whether for irrigation systems, flood defences, drought-resistant seeds, or emergency support. This lack of proactive engagement and delivery has deepened public resentment.

At the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in late 2024, Ugandan MPs spoke strongly in favour of people-centred climate finance. They called for fast-tracked funding to reach frontline communities instead of being tied up in bureaucratic processes. They also advocated for direct support to farmers, fisherfolk, and women-led groups impacted by climate extremes. Despite their international advocacy, these MPs have delivered little in terms of actual climate resilience in their constituencies.

Parliament passed the Climate Change Act in 2021, a landmark piece of legislation designed to guide Uganda’s response to climate change. However, the Act’s implementation has been sluggish, and many MPs have not taken steps to operationalise it within their constituencies. The Act clearly defines responsibilities for national and sub-national levels, but without awareness and advocacy from MPs, it risks remaining a paper promise.

In March 2025, MPs raised the alarm about an expected rainy season that could result in flooding after a severe heatwave. They urged government action through afforestation, wetland protection, and renewable energy subsidies. However, actual implementation of these proposed interventions remains limited and poorly funded.

This disconnect between climate challenges and parliamentary action is becoming costly for MPs. When MPs don’t facilitate access to water, improved seeds, or climate-smart farming practices, voters hold them accountable. Poor public engagement makes things worse—MPs rarely communicate updates, and extreme weather often strikes without warning or preparation. This deepens distrust and leads to electoral rejection.

Equally damaging is the widespread failure by MPs to make Uganda’s national budget climate responsive. Despite growing threats from climate change, MPs have not ensured sufficient allocations for adaptation and mitigation efforts. Climate-smart agriculture, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure, and early warning systems remain severely underfunded. The existence of the Climate Change Act has not been matched by fiscal action. Constituents are increasingly aware of this inaction and are punishing it at the polls.

Even MPs who attend international climate forums, such as COP, often return home unable to unlock local funding or implement the ideas they promote abroad. Donor funds are tied up in red tape, and national processes are too slow and centralised. This undercuts MPs’ credibility and frustrates communities facing mounting climate stress.

What needs to change? First, MPs must re-engage the public. Regular dialogue with constituents to explain climate issues, share plans, and report progress will rebuild trust and clarify expectations. Secondly, MPs must push for full implementation of the Climate Change Act. This includes lobbying for adequate funding, supporting district climate committees, and ensuring every district has a functional Climate Action Plan.

Uganda’s rising MP attrition reflects a deeper crisis of democratic accountability and climate governance. When MPs fail to communicate effectively, mobilise resources, or support grassroots adaptation, they lose relevance—and ultimately, their seats. As climate shocks grow in intensity and frequency, MPs who listen, act, and deliver resilience will earn both moral authority and electoral survival. If Parliament wants to reclaim public confidence, its members must align national policy with the everyday struggles of ordinary Ugandans. Otherwise, electoral turnover will remain the norm—and climate-vulnerable communities will continue to suffer.