Police caution parents on children’s safety ahead of August school holidays

As Uganda prepares for the second term school holidays in August 2025, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) has warned parents and guardians about the rising risks to children during this period.

ACP Rusoke Kituma, Police spokesperson, said that during holidays, children are often sent away from their homes, which increases their vulnerability.

“We record numerous cases involving violations of children’s rights, accidents, parental negligence, and offenses committed between children,” Kituma said.

Sexual abuse remains one of the most concerning issues during the holidays. According to Kituma, offenders often include guardians, neighbours and village troublemakers around trading centres, relatives, coaches and trainers. “We also encounter cases of sexual activity between children,” he added.

Corporal punishment is another major challenge. “This commonly involves the intentional use of physical force to cause pain or injury to a child. It destabilizes families, particularly because several suspects are breadwinners in their households,” Kituma said.

Many offenders claim ignorance or show remorse only after serious harm has been done.

Child labor and harmful employment continue to pose serious risks. Kituma explained, “The law prohibits employing or engaging children in activities that could harm their health or physical, mental, spiritual, moral, or social development. Harmful work includes exposure to sexual abuse, underground work, dangerous machinery, handling heavy loads, exposure to chemicals, or involvement in illicit activities.”

He warned that some bars exploit children in pornographic performances known locally as “ebimansulo.”

Recruitment of children into criminal activities is also prevalent, particularly by rogue village groups. Neglect remains a serious concern in slum areas, where children are sometimes abandoned at home or locked inside while parents engage in activities such as prostitution.

“This creates severe risks, including fire-related tragedies, if children are left unattended. We also record cases where parents leave candles burning, endangering the children further,” Kituma noted.

The police have also observed illegal practices by parents who attempt to seek compensation from suspects after their children have been abused, a practice locally known as “sorting” the parent. Kituma stressed that such actions are unlawful.

The Uganda Police Force has urged all parents to remain vigilant and keep emergency contact numbers for the police and local council chairpersons readily available.

“We call upon parents to take proactive measures to safeguard their children during the holidays,” Kituma said.