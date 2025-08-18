Coffee prices recover to expected levels boosting Uganda’s farmers and exports

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has announced the recovery of coffee prices, bringing relief to farmers after months of unstable earnings.

In a statement dated August 18, 2025, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank K. Tumwebaze confirmed that prices had risen to expected levels, fulfilling earlier predictions that the market would stabilize by mid-August.

“As per today’s coffee market report from our Department of Coffee Development, a kilogram of coffee is selling at between Shs13,000–14,000 (FAQ) and Shs13,500–14,000 (Arabica parchment) per kilo,” Tumwebaze said.

He noted that this trend reflected renewed confidence from international buyers and the resilience of Ugandan farmers, whose quality produce continues to attract demand in global markets.

The Daily Coffee Market Analysis Report of 18th August 2025 showed that Robusta futures for September delivery gained $38, closing at $4,001 per ton on the London market, while Arabica futures for December delivery rose by 6.75 cents, closing at 237.45 cents per pound on the New York market. The gains were attributed to short-covering and reduced exports from Brazil and Vietnam, which gave Uganda’s coffee a stronger competitive edge.

At the local level, the indicative farm-gate prices showed significant improvements. Kiboko (dry cherries) traded at Shs6,700–7,000 per kilo, FAQ (fair average quality) at Shs13,000–14,000, Arabica parchment at Shs13,500–14,000, and Drugar at Shs12,000–12,500. Export statistics also indicated that Uganda shipped 380,167 sixty-kilogram bags in July 2025, up from 345,562 bags in June, reflecting both improved prices and sustained international demand.

Tumwebaze emphasized that quality remains central to Uganda’s coffee competitiveness.

“This reflects our commitment, confidence in Uganda’s quality coffee by international buyers, and farmers’ resilience. I call upon all farmers and actors in the coffee value chain to continue focusing on maintaining high-quality standards at harvesting, drying, and processing,” he said.

He further encouraged farmers to adopt good agricultural practices to increase both productivity and quality, while also urging them to strengthen cooperatives for better bargaining power and to embrace value addition initiatives to cushion themselves against future global price shocks.

The minister reassured farmers that the government remained committed to supporting them. “I urge you all therefore, to maintain the momentum and most importantly to continue adhering to correct practices in production, harvesting, and post-harvest,” he said, adding that coffee would continue to be safeguarded as a strategic export crop and a lifeline for millions of Ugandan households.

Coffee remains Uganda’s leading cash crop and top foreign exchange earner, contributing over 20 percent of export revenues and supporting the livelihoods of more than 1.7 million households across the country.