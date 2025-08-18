Afrigo band pulls off splendid Stanbic-sponsored 50th Anniversary concert despite heavy downpour

LUGOGO – Not even a heavy evening downpour could dampen the spirit of celebration as thousands of cross-generational revelers flocked to Lugogo to witness Uganda’s oldest and most celebrated band, Afrigo, mark its golden jubilee in spectacular fashion. The sold-out concert turned into a true testament of music, love, and loyalty as fans braved the rain to celebrate 50 years of Afrigo’s unmatched legacy.

This landmark edition featured Congolese music legend Kofi Olomide, who electrified the stage with his signature Ndombolo dances, driving the crowd into frenzy.

“Celebrating the legacy of Afrigo is something we have yearned for as a country, and it perfectly aligns with our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth’,” said Lois Kwikiriza, Brand and Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda, the event’s main sponsor.

Kwikiriza praised the fans’ resilience: “The rains we witnessed were a blessing in disguise, as they tested our love for Afrigo and Ugandan music. We passed with distinction because sponsors, friends, and supporters all chose Afrigo regardless of the downpour.”

She added: “As Stanbic, we are happy that Ugandans celebrated their very own in a truly Ugandan style. We promise to continue spicing up events like these so that our clients can enjoy good vibes, transact seamlessly, and together propel Uganda’s growth.”

The evening’s official host, Douglas Lwanga of Next Media, wasted no time firing up the soaked but jubilant crowd.

At 8:10 p.m., Abeka Band opened with the Buganda Kingdom anthem, captivating royal loyalists before rolling out timeless Ugandan classics from music legends such as Mesach Semakula, Sweet Kid, Henry Tigan, King Michael, Chance Nalubega, and Betty Mpologoma. By 9:00 p.m., the stage was ready for the main act.

Amid thunderous cheers, Afrigo Band made a grand entrance dressed in elegant black-and-gold outfits. Veterans Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, and Joanita Kawalya delivered soul-stirring performances of timeless hits including Batuuse, Jim, Teri Mubi, Emaali, Olumbe Lw’Obwavu, Obangaina, and Nfunda N’omubi. Fans danced and sang along to the sweet live music, enjoying discounted drinks courtesy of Flexipay and Uganda Breweries.

Later, the much-anticipated Kofi Olomide stormed the stage with his energetic Papa Mobimba performance, also featured in his hit collaboration Waa with Diamond Platnumz. He thrilled the crowd with more of his iconic hits, including Senga, Effrakata, and Ekotite. The sight of revelers unleashing their best Ndombolo moves became one of the night’s highlights.

As midnight drew near, the skies lit up with a dazzling five-minute fireworks display, followed by the launch of the Afrigo at 50 Commemorative Book. The ceremony was presided over by Prince David Wassajja, representing the Kabaka of Buganda, alongside Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission.

Delivering the Kabaka’s message, Prince Wassajja said: “The King would have loved to be with you today, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he delegated me to convey his message. He asked me to tell you that he is extremely proud of Afrigo and the enormous contribution you have made to the art and music of our motherland.”

Speaking after the show, Ali Allybai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, reflected on the event’s success: “From day one, I knew that Afrigo at 50 was never going to be just a concert, but a historic celebration of resilience, culture, and timeless music.”

He hailed Ugandans for standing by their own and promised more spectacular shows in the future.