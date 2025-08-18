People tell off Erias Lukwago, give developers chance as Ham takes over Nakivubo Channel

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, has embarked on an ambitious project to redevelop the Nakivubo Channel, the city’s most notorious drainage stretch that has for decades been a source of floods, pollution, and insecurity.

Ham, through his company Ham Enterprises, has sealed off parts of Nakivubo Channel to construct modern infrastructure as part of the Nakivubo Stadium redevelopment, a project approved by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). He insists the upgrade is both a national duty and a legacy investment.

“Nakivubo Channel has been a source of floods, insecurity, and loss of life for too long. This redevelopment is about giving Kampala a clean, safe, and modern drainage system. It’s a responsibility we owe our people, and a statement that Uganda is ready for the future,” Ham said.

The project, partly guided by CAF and CHAN inspection teams, is expected to transform Kampala’s most problematic drainage system into an eco-friendly urban corridor, complete with underground flood-control chambers, solid waste filtration, pedestrian walkways, and green spaces. Officials from CAF have already commended the works, noting their importance ahead of Uganda’s hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago lamented that the initiative was fraudulent, accusing Ham Enterprises of ‘grabbing’ public property and encroaching on a vital drainage channel.

“It is unacceptable for someone like Hamis Kiggundu to step in and claim to develop Nakivubo Channel on our behalf as KCCA, without any approved plans, and in the name of charity. What he is doing is illegal. If his intentions are genuine and lawful, why doesn’t he present his proposal openly and transparently?” Lukwago said.

But his criticism has sparked backlash from city dwellers, traders, and analysts who argue that political fights are stifling meaningful development.

Gabito Thomas Okurut, a resident, said politicians are only “whining” instead of embracing progress.

“What was the open channel helping them with, other than harboring thieves? All those trenches should be developed. We don’t see open trenches in developed countries,” he remarked.

Another city trader added that the redevelopment would bring order and safety to the central business district:

“I don’t see any issues provided he has properly designed for sufficient storm water flow. With proper engineering, this will even stop theft around the area,” he said.

Others argued that opposition to the project ignores the bigger picture, including the economic opportunities lost when Kampala missed hosting parts of CHAN due to structural weaknesses.

“The larger ecosystem of Kampala service providers has missed out on millions in accommodation, transport, food, and trade because of political fights and ego showboating. If you’re tangibly concerned about Kampala, you should be sharing those deficits instead of fighting development,” said one commentator.

Current Nakivubo Channel

A Long-Standing Problem

For decades, Nakivubo Channel has been synonymous with flooding, pollution, and safety hazards in Kampala’s heart. The new development, estimated at billions of shillings, is intended to mitigate these risks while modernizing the city’s infrastructure.

Experts say Lukwago’s resistance is misplaced. “His focus on one developer overlooks widespread encroachment elsewhere, like at Garden City and Hotel Africana. Nakivubo’s redevelopment is a step towards sustainable planning,” one urban planner observed.

As the project advances, it has been hailed as a model of self-driven development, relying on local investment rather than foreign aid. Supporters argue it will position Kampala as a smart city, boost tourism, and create new business opportunities.

Despite the political side, Ham’s backers insist that the redevelopment of Nakivubo is not just about concrete and steel, but about transforming one of Kampala’s biggest urban liabilities into a lifeline.