Businessman shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District

KALONGO, AGAGO DISTRICT, Uganda — Security agencies have opened investigations into a fatal shooting in which a businessman, Mr. Morris Ocana, was gunned down by unidentified assailants along Market Street in Kalongo Town Council, in Agago District, this evening.



According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers reportedly approached the victim in a busy section of the trading centre before opening fire at close range. The sudden gunshots caused panic among traders and residents, forcing many to flee as others took cover inside nearby shops in the heart of the commercial area of Kalongo Town Council.



Police and local security personnel were quickly deployed to the scene, cordoning off the area as forensic teams began collecting evidence and recording statements from witnesses. The body of the deceased was later taken for postmortem examination as investigations commenced.

Preliminary assessments suggest the shooting may have been a targeted attack, though authorities have not confirmed any motive. Investigators are considering several possibilities, including personal conflict, business-related disputes, or organized criminal activity.



The incident has left residents and business owners shaken, with many calling for increased security presence in the trading centre, especially during evening hours when commercial activity remains high.

By press time, no arrests had been made, and security agencies had not issued a detailed official statement. Investigations are ongoing.