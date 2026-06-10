Two more arrested as probe deepens into killing of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo

KAMPALA, Uganda — Tuesday, June 9, 2026-Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the death of professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, as investigations into the alleged mob killing continue to widen across the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to ten, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala, who confirmed that detectives are still pursuing other individuals believed to have taken part in the incident that occurred on June 5, 2026.

Video evidence and forensic trail

Police say one of the newly arrested suspects, Mugwiisa Obed, was identified through circulating video footage showing him wearing a yellow T-shirt and allegedly carrying a large wooden log during the violent incident.

Investigators further state that during interrogation, Obed led officers to a local laundry facility, commonly referred to as a “dobbi,” where he is alleged to have taken the same yellow T-shirt he was seen wearing on the day of the attack. The garment was later recovered and is now being treated as part of the physical evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The second suspect, identified as Owino Joseph, is reported to be a security guard. Police have not yet disclosed his specific alleged role in the incident but say both suspects are assisting with ongoing inquiries.

Expanding investigation

Authorities describe the case as part of a broader probe into what is suspected to be a coordinated mob attack that led to the fatal assault on Gongodyo. Detectives are now reviewing additional video footage, witness statements, and digital evidence in an effort to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify all participants.

Police say the number of people involved may be higher than those currently in custody, and that targeted operations are ongoing to apprehend remaining suspects.

Public concern over mob violence

The case has drawn renewed public attention to the issue of mob justice and street violence in urban areas, where suspects are sometimes attacked by crowds before formal law enforcement intervention. Security agencies have repeatedly warned against taking the law into private hands, stressing that such actions undermine due process and often lead to wrongful deaths.

Police statement

“The investigation remains active, and all individuals responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Kawala said.

She added that further updates will be communicated as new developments emerge, while urging the public to remain calm and allow investigators to complete their work.

The case remains under active investigation.