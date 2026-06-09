Police arrest two in Mukono over electricity vandalism

The Uganda Police Force has intensified operations targeting the vandalism of electricity infrastructure in Mukono District, following a series of incidents involving the cutting and theft of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABCs) in several parts of the municipality.

The affected areas include Kisoga, Kigombya, Wantoni, and Kauga, where unknown criminals have reportedly been damaging electricity installations, causing widespread power interruptions and financial losses to government and the national electricity distribution system, including Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

Acting on intelligence, police launched a targeted operation in the early hours of 5 June 2026 at around 3:00 a.m., focusing on a suspected group involved in the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Officers mounted an ambush along a suspected escape route in Kigombya Cell, Namumira Ward, Central Division in Mukono Municipality as the suspects attempted to move towards Wantoni Town.

“During the operation, three suspects were intercepted. One suspect managed to escape, while two were successfully arrested,” police confirmed.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mubiru Ronny, a 25-year-old driver, and Kyadondo Jamir, a 21-year-old boda boda rider. A motorcycle believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, alongside a roll of stolen ABC cable, which are now in police custody as exhibits.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the wider network behind the vandalism and to track down the suspect who remains at large.

Authorities have since called on members of the public to remain vigilant and support ongoing operations by reporting any suspicious activity around electricity infrastructure.

“We appeal to members of the public to report any suspicious activity around electricity poles, transformers, substations, and power lines to the nearest police station or local leaders,” ACP Kituuma Rusoke, Police Spokesperson, Uganda Police Force said.

He further warned against involvement in the illegal trade of electrical materials, stressing that offenders risk prosecution for possession of suspected stolen property.

“Refraining from purchasing or dealing in suspected stolen electrical materials, including ABC cables, transformers, and related equipment, is critical, as offenders risk prosecution for possession of suspected stolen property,” ACP Kituuma Rusoke said.

Police also urged cooperation between communities, security agencies, and electricity authorities to curb the vice and protect national infrastructure.

“Working closely with security agencies and officials from Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited by providing timely information will help lead to the arrest of offenders and recovery of stolen infrastructure,” he added.

Residents in Kisoga, Kigombya, Wantoni, and Kauga have been urged to remain alert as security operations continue in the area.

Authorities emphasized that vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a serious crime that threatens public safety, disrupts essential services, and undermines national development.

“Vandalism of electricity infrastructure is not only a criminal offence but also poses serious risks to public safety, disrupts essential services, and undermines national development,” ACP Kituuma Rusoke said.

The Uganda Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.