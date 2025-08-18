Rotary Clubs empower vulnerable girls with baking and entrepreneurship skills

At least 48 young women from Kampala’s urban slums are set to graduate with life-changing baking and entrepreneurship skills, thanks to a joint initiative by Rotary Clubs in Uganda and The Netherlands.

The training, conducted at Chesire Home, Mpererwe, targeted vulnerable girls, mostly single mothers from communities in Kamwokya, Kazo in Kawempe, Kamwanyi in Luzira, and Acholi Quarters in Kinawataka. According to Uganda’s statistics, nearly 16 percent of young people are unemployed, with the situation more severe among young women in informal settlements.

To address this challenge, the Rotary Club of Kampala partnered with the Rotary Club of Kitante, the Rotaract Club of Kampala City and Rotary Vorst of District 1560 in The Netherlands, securing a $41,000 Rotary Foundation Global Grant to fund the two-year empowerment program.

On Friday, August 15, Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule will preside over the graduation ceremony, where certificates will be handed to the trainees who have completed a one-month intensive course in pan-baked products.

The curriculum combined both theoretical and practical sessions. Modules covered financial planning, sales forecasting, pricing strategies, marketing, and customer identification, while hands-on training included making and selling popular products such as mandazi, chapati, samosas, doughnuts, and half cakes.

Each graduate will also be eligible for an interest-free start-up loan of up to Shs2 million, repayable within one year. Those who successfully repay will progress to the second phase of the program, acquiring advanced oven-based baking skills, sitting for UVTAB exams, and accessing up to Shs9 million in additional start-up capital. Internships will also be offered at leading bakeries such as Hot Loaf, Karveli, and Katalemwa Bakery.

The training was implemented in partnership with Bake for Life Holland through its Ugandan non-profit branch, BISS, which will continue to mentor and monitor the graduates’ businesses. Local community-based organizations, including Slum Life Survival in Kazo, Single Mothers Club in Luzira, and Kamwokya Christian Caring Community, played a key role in identifying the beneficiaries.

“Rotary’s mission is not only to uplift individuals from poverty but to transform them into job creators and entrepreneurs,” said officials involved in the project.

Globally, Rotary brings together over 1.4 million members across 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries, working to tackle pressing humanitarian challenges, from promoting peace and education to fighting poverty and disease.

This latest project demonstrates Rotary’s growing focus on economic empowerment, with hopes that the young women will inspire others in their communities to break free from cycles of poverty and unemployment.