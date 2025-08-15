Speke Resort Munyonyo welcomes Indian spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar for a luxurious stay

Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s premier luxury destination, has rolled out its signature red-carpet hospitality for Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the revered Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, India, who is in the country for a special staycation.

The spiritual leader’s visit marks yet another milestone in the resort’s tradition of hosting world-renowned figures, blending five-star service with meaningful cultural connections.

Upon arrival, Shri Shastri was warmly received by business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group of Companies, under whose portfolio the resort falls.

Renowned as Uganda’s largest and most opulent resort, Speke Resort and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo offers unmatched elegance and comfort. Accommodation options range from lavish Presidential Suites and private Cottages to stylish Executive and Superior Rooms, all boasting sweeping views of Lake Victoria and the resort’s tropical gardens.

The resort is famed for hosting high-profile international summits, heads of state, and prestigious events, featuring East and Central Africa’s largest conference facilities. Guests enjoy a full luxury experience, with five gourmet restaurants, two chic bars, 19 fully equipped conference halls, and five outdoor venues ideal for weddings, business retreats, and grand celebrations.

During his stay, Shri Shastri is expected to engage in cultural exchange, moments of spiritual reflection, and enjoy the signature hospitality that has made Speke Resort Munyonyo a jewel in Uganda’s tourism crown.