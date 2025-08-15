Equity Bank expands Tupange Business Forum to boost SME growth nationwide

Equity Bank Uganda launched the 2025 edition of its flagship Tupange Equity Business Forum with a vibrant gathering of over 500 small and medium enterprise (SME) leaders at Hotel Africana on Wednesday. Now in its second year, the initiative is extending its reach beyond Kampala to Mbale, Arua, Hoima, and Fort Portal, taking vital financial and business development support directly to entrepreneurs across the country.

The forum offers SMEs more than just access to credit. Participants benefit from mentorship, business advisory services, market linkages, and financing solutions designed to boost competitiveness. Equity Bank Uganda’s Head of SME, Olivia Mugaba, praised branch managers for their role in mobilising participants and reminded attendees that SMEs generate seven out of every ten new jobs in Uganda. She reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting its growth through integrated value chain financing.

Executive Director Claver Serumaga unveiled a suite of innovations tailored for SMEs—from agent banking and point-of-sale services to ERP-integrated internet banking, real-time supplier financing, and unsecured loans of up to Shs1.5 billion. He also announced the upcoming Pay with Equity platform, set to streamline daily transactions for business owners.

“Our mission is to transform lives, provide dignity, and create wealth opportunities,” Serumaga told the audience.

“Every service we provide must help SMEs succeed. If we’re not enabling transformation, we’re not meeting our purpose.” He highlighted the importance of youth-focused programs, customised financial packages, and faster guarantees to enable enterprises to grow sustainably.

Dr. Fred Muhunza, Economic Advisor to the President, commended the bank’s integrated value chain approach, noting that financing every link from suppliers to buyers builds stronger, more resilient businesses.

Pastor Robert Kayanja, another guest speaker, praised the bank for supporting social enterprises, citing initiatives in Karamoja where Equity Bank has funded tractors and farming projects to combat hunger and improve livelihoods.

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of outstanding SME clients, including Nuhu Kanyike, Managing Director of Falkan Investments Limited, who received an award for excellence in enterprise growth.

By expanding Tupange Equity Business Forums to more regions, Equity Bank aims to modernise SME operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen market presence. The approach goes beyond individual businesses, seeking to grow entire ecosystems so that when SMEs thrive, communities thrive alongside them.

With its mix of financial innovation, hands-on support, and national outreach, Equity Bank Uganda is positioning itself not just as a lender, but as a long-term partner in building resilient, future-ready enterprises that will power Uganda’s economic growth.