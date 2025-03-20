Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils exclusive Easter Sunday brunch for a memorable celebration

Speke Resort and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s largest and most luxurious lakeside getaway is set to offer an unforgettable Easter Sunday brunch experience for families and individuals looking to make this holiday extra special.

Nestled by the serene shores of Lake Victoria, the five-star resort presents a lavish brunch buffet featuring a delectable selection of gourmet dishes, live cooking stations, and a tempting array of Easter-themed desserts. Whether you’re craving savory delights or indulgent sweets, this brunch promises a culinary experience like no other.

The brunch will be priced at Shs180, 000 for adults and Shs90, 000 for kids, providing guests with an extraordinary culinary experience in an atmosphere of live entertainment, breathtaking views, and a festive ambiance perfect for families, friends or anyone looking to celebrate Easter in style.

To make the holiday even more memorable, guests can book a Full Board Single Deluxe for just $139. This package includes bed, breakfast, and access to the Easter Sunday brunch, with taxes included, offering great value for an all-inclusive luxury experience.

Speke Resort Munyonyo offers luxurious accommodations such as Presidential Suites, Presidential Cottages, Executive Rooms, and Superior Rooms, each providing panoramic views of Lake Victoria and the resort’s lush tropical gardens making it the ideal retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.

To book your Easter brunch experience or for further inquiries, contact Speke Resort Munyonyo at +256 752 711 714 or +256 414 227 111, or via email at reservations@spekeresort.com. Don’t miss out on this exceptional Easter celebration at Uganda’s most prestigious resort!