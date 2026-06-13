Mubende police bust suspected dog meat operation, recover four slaughtered

Mubende- Police in Mubende District have uncovered a suspected illegal dog meat operation after officers intercepted four slaughtered dogs allegedly being transported to roadside markets for sale.

The suspects were arrested during an operation prompted by repeated complaints from residents about disappearing dogs in nearby villages.



During questioning, the suspects reportedly admitted that they had been trapping stray dogs from different communities daily before slaughtering them and selling the meat through roadside vendors.

Reports published by Daily Monitor indicate that the suspects confessed to operating the scheme regularly, with the meat allegedly destined for roadside markets frequented by travelers along the Kampala–Fort Portal highway.

Police recovered the slaughtered dogs before they could be distributed for sale and immediately launched investigations to determine the scale of the operation and identify possible accomplices.

The incident has caused concern among residents, particularly over fears that unsuspecting consumers may have unknowingly purchased dog meat from roadside vendors.

Health officials have warned the public against buying meat from unlicensed sellers, stressing that uninspected meat can pose serious health risks and may expose consumers to dangerous diseases.

Animal welfare activists have also condemned the practice, calling for stricter enforcement of animal protection and public health laws.

Police say the suspects remain in custody and could face charges related to illegal slaughter, animal cruelty and violation of public health regulations as investigations continue.

