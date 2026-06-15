Ex-Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago kidnapped as CDF Muhoozi captures ‘fool’

Former Kampala Lord Mayor and senior lawyer Erias Lukwago has been arrested by security operatives who stormed his residence in Wakaliga, Kampala, before whisking him away to an undisclosed location.

Witnesses said heavily armed operatives, believed to be attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC), surrounded Lukwago’s home in the early morning hours before scaling the perimeter wall and gaining access to the premises.

He was subsequently taken away as family members, lawyers and supporters sought answers regarding his whereabouts.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of growing political tensions and an ongoing legal battle involving veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Lukwago has been leading Besigye’s legal team in a case filed against Muhoozi over social media posts in which the CDF allegedly threatened to hang the opposition politician over treason-related accusations.

Shortly after news of Lukwago’s arrest emerged, Gen. Muhoozi appeared to comment on the development through a post on his X account.

“I have captured a FOOL and taken him to the basement,” Muhoozi wrote.

Although the CDF did not mention Lukwago by name, the statement immediately sparked intense debate on social media, with opposition supporters and government critics linking the post to the former Kampala Lord Mayor’s arrest.

The development has further heightened tensions between opposition figures and the security establishment, with critics questioning the circumstances under which Lukwago was picked up from his residence.

Lukwago had earlier raised alarm through social media posts indicating that security operatives had surrounded his home. The messages were shared moments before he was taken away, according to individuals close to him.

A seasoned lawyer and one of Uganda’s most prominent opposition politicians, Lukwago has remained at the forefront of several high-profile constitutional, governance and human rights cases. In recent months, he has played a central role in legal efforts challenging actions taken against opposition leaders, including Dr. Besigye.