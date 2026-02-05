Why renewed fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces isn’t good for regional stability

Dear Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed,

@AbiyAhmedAli

Peace Greeting, I write to you with deep respect and admiration for Ethiopia and for Addis Ababa. The progress you have made in infrastructure development and in stabilizing the country cannot be ignored. You are one of the few African leaders I can sincerely call a friend and a genuine ally of peace. I am, however, concerned by the renewed fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces, which threatens to undermine the 2022 peace agreement and risks reopening the door to a devastating civil war.

The clashes in Western Tigray, particularly in the Tselemti district, have already caused casualties and disrupted flights, raising serious fears of another humanitarian crisis. The escalation in this disputed area—reportedly involving the Ethiopian National Defense Force and allied Amhara militias against Tigrayan forces—deeply worries all who care about peace and stability in Ethiopia.

This situation risks damaging both critical infrastructure and humanitarian conditions, and could deal a serious blow to the spirit and substance of the 2022 Pretoria Agreement. I strongly believe that the guarantors and facilitators of that process—President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and South Africa—should urgently re-engage and initiate immediate diplomatic efforts to bring the parties back to dialogue.

Allow me to say this personally: Ethiopia represents the Africa I hope to leave behind when my time comes—an Africa of dignity, progress, and unity. You have made many of us proud through your investment in infrastructure and the transformation of Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines, in particular, stands as a powerful symbol of African excellence and ambition. Now, more than ever, let us choose dialogue over conflict, and peace over division.

With respect and hope for peace, Dr. David Nyekorach-Matsanga, Founder & Chairman, Pan African Forum Ltd & Associates, London, UK