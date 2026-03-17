Equity Bank’s Wawulira calls for inclusive banking to address women’s financial needs 

The Head of Customer Experience at Equity Bank Uganda, Jael Christine Wawulira has urged financial institutions to design banking services that respond to the real-life needs of women and emphasized that customer experience is key to increasing women’s participation in the economy.

In her commentary, Wawulira noted that banking for women goes beyond access to accounts and loans, highlighting the need for services that reflect their daily realities and responsibilities.

“For many women, banking is not just about opening an account or taking a loan. It is about finding financial services that understand their realities, support their ambitions, and respond to the responsibilities they carry every day,” she said.

She explained that women engage with financial services differently depending on their life stage, profession and personal responsibilities, making it necessary for banks to tailor their products accordingly.

“A young professional woman may focus on accessing loans to support further education or career growth, while a single mother may prioritize flexible loans, savings plans or healthcare support for her children,” Wawulira said.

She added that simple adjustments in service delivery, such as providing private spaces for lactating mothers or prioritizing expectant mothers in queues, can significantly improve customer experience.

Wawulira also pointed out that women in small businesses, including market vendors and micro-entrepreneurs, require personalized support and clear communication to fully benefit from financial services.

“Many of these women depend on their businesses to support their families, and they value having a trusted person they can contact when they face challenges with their businesses or loan repayments,” she explained.

At the same time, she noted that women in formal employment often prefer fast and efficient digital banking platforms due to their busy schedules.

Despite these varying needs, Wawulira acknowledged that many women still face barriers in accessing financial services, particularly limited financial literacy and lack of collateral.

“Without clear information about financial products, it becomes difficult for many women, especially those in the informal sector, to fully benefit from the services available,” she said.

She further highlighted that cultural practices limiting women’s ownership of property continue to hinder their ability to secure loans, while mobility challenges also affect access to banking services.

To address these gaps, Wawulira called on financial institutions to invest in financial education, community engagement and inclusive product design.

“Providing financial education in simple language and, where possible, in local languages can help women better understand and use financial services,” she noted.

She cited initiatives by Equity Bank Uganda such as the Equi-Mama programme and the Abakyala Ku Ntiiko platform, which support women entrepreneurs through tailored financial solutions and shared learning experiences.

Wawulira stressed that empathy must be central to customer service, urging institutions to train staff to treat all customers with dignity and respect, while also involving women in product development.

“When customers feel respected and understood, they develop greater trust in financial institutions,” she said.

She added that creating inclusive banking environments encourages women to save, invest and grow their businesses, ultimately contributing to broader economic development.

“When women feel supported, they are more likely to participate confidently in the financial system, strengthening not only their financial independence but also the growth of families, communities and national economies,” Wawulira emphasized.

As March marks the celebration of Women’s Month, Wawulira called on women to continue investing in themselves and supporting one another.

“Every financial decision, whether small or big, contributes to building stronger communities and more inclusive economies,” she said.