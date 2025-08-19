UNEB orders schools to display candidates’ registers until October 10

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has directed all heads of examination centres across the country to display the 2025 candidates’ registers for public verification until October 10, 2025.

In a press statement issued on August 18, UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo emphasized that the exercise is a legal requirement under the UNEB Act, Cap 259, and is crucial in preventing cases of unregistered candidates being discovered at the start of examinations.

“The mandatory period of display of registers is from 10th August to 10th October, 2025. As provided for in the UNEB Act, the candidates’ registers should be displayed in a conspicuous place at the school or examination centre where the candidates are registered, and at the district headquarters, respectively,” Mr. Odongo said.

The registers, which contain candidates’ details, must be thoroughly reviewed by heads of centres, parents, and students to confirm accuracy of data including index numbers, names, and dates of birth, gender, subjects registered for and photographs.

“It is the responsibility of Heads of Centres, candidates and parents to critically analyse the registers and confirm the accuracy of the candidates’ biodata… and the subjects and papers registered for in the case of UCE and UACE,” he explained.

Mr. Odongo urged parents whose children study in schools without UNEB centre status to confirm where their learners have been registered.

“This is important to avoid unfortunate scenarios where students are discovered unregistered at the start of the examination period. In the event that a student, who has proof of payment of registration fees is not registered, the parent should contact the school, and if they are not helped, they should report to UNEB immediately for remedial action,” he warned.

To make the verification process easier, UNEB has also introduced an SMS option where parents and candidates can confirm registration status by sending the word Reg followed by the candidate’s full index number to 6600.

In cases where discrepancies are identified in a candidate’s biodata or photograph, UNEB requires schools to promptly communicate and submit correction requests. For Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), amendment forms are available on the UNEB portal, while UCE and UACE adjustments must be supported by letters with copies of birth certificates or national IDs.

Mr. Odongo further reminded schools to comply with the Personal Data Privacy and Protection Act by ensuring only relevant information is displayed for verification.

The UNEB Executive Director commended schools and stakeholders for successfully completing the registration process and urged them to use this period to guarantee data accuracy.

“Finally, I would like to commend the Candidates, Parents, Heads of Centres, Teachers, District/City and Municipal Inspectors of Schools for successfully participating in the registration process. Let us now use the registers to ensure that the data submitted is accurate. May God bless all your endeavors,” he said.