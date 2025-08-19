Kabira Country Club unveils heated kids’ pool and play castle in bid for five-star status

Kabira Country Club, located in the quiet suburb of Bukoto, has expanded its family-friendly facilities with the introduction of a heated children’s swimming pool and a colourful play castle.

The new amenities are designed to provide a safe and engaging environment for children to play, explore, and remain active, further strengthening Kabira’s reputation as one of Kampala’s top leisure destinations.

These additions complement the club’s existing facilities, which include a half Olympic-size swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, tennis and squash courts, basketball courts, and a football pitch. Beyond sports and recreation, the club also offers luxurious accommodations, fine dining, wellness amenities, and modern conference facilities, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

Kabira Country Club is part of the Speke Group of Hotels, a subsidiary of the Ruparelia Group. Over the years, it has built a reputation for quality service and excellence, a record recognised internationally with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025.

In November 2023, the Uganda Tourism Board officially classified Kabira Country Club as a four-star facility. The property is currently undergoing an expansion project aimed at raising it to five-star status. Once completed, the upgraded club is expected to stand as a haven of recreation, relaxation, and luxury in the heart of Kampala.

Kabira has also invited families to try out the newly opened heated kids’ pool, describing it as a warm, safe, and fun environment with modern water features that can be enjoyed all year round.