Katikkiro Mayiga shines in lighter moments: A dance, a dedication, and defining achievements

In a recently circulating video, Buganda’s Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, is captured in a rare, light-hearted moment—cutting loose on the dance floor amid the pomp and ceremony. The image of the often solemn and dignified premier dancing brings out a side of leadership many do not always see: joyous, human, connected.

Such moments are more than just entertainment. They are reminders of a leader who, despite many trials, continues to stay close to his people—sharing laughter, culture, and hope.

Moments Like This Aren’t Totally New

While we may not have dozens of published instances of Katikkiro Mayiga dancing for pure joy, there have been similar cultural and social moments where his warmth and humour came through. One such moment was during a Kabaka’s dinner, when an upbeat song (“Down Low” by Sheebah) got the guests—including Katikkiro Mayiga—out of their chairs and into the dance. YouTube

These moments, while not always front-page, matter because they show the human dimension of leadership: a man who can be formal, but not aloof; who carries the weight of cultural expectation, history, and duty—and still, occasionally, lets the beat move him.

Achievements & Challenges: The Mixed Terrain

To understand the full picture, it’s useful to look at what Katikkiro Mayiga has done in his time in office, and what he’s had to navigate.

Major Achievements

Over a decade of service: He has been Katikkiro since 12 May 2013. bugandauk.com

The Five Key Pillars: Under his leadership, the Buganda Lukiiko adopted five core priorities: preserving and strengthening the Throne; advocating for federal governance; protecting Buganda’s land and boundaries; promoting economic self-reliance; and fostering unity. bugandauk.com

Restoration of heritage and royal sites: Under Mayiga’s watch, royal sites like Bamunanika, Kireka, and the royal drum site have been restored; the rebuilding of the Kasubi Royal Tombs has also been championed. bugandauk.com

Health initiatives: The Katikkiro inaugurated a new health board in August 2025 aimed at strengthening healthcare in Buganda, including maternal and child health, vaccination programs, prevention of Hepatitis B, and facilities in Mukungwe Buddu, Busimbi, Nsangi and Bukalasa. bugandauk.com

Mobilisation and unity: For example, ahead of the 32nd coronation anniversary of Kabaka Mutebi II, Mayiga rallied the people of Buganda to participate massively under a theme emphasizing public health and the protection of the girl child.

Challenges Faced

The health of His Majesty the Kabaka: Since 2020 the Kabaka has had to seek medical reviews and treatment abroad. The Katikkiro’s role has involved not only administrative oversight of the kingdom in the Kabaka’s partial absence but also managing public concern and maintaining unity among the people. For example, in 2025 the Katikkiro announced the Kabaka’s medical review in Germany and confirmed his return in good health. Explorer Uganda

Preserving tradition in changing times: As Buganda works to restore cultural sites, maintain traditions, and promote unity, there is always tension with modernization, political dynamics, land pressures, and questions about how to align ancient institutions with contemporary governance.

Financial and logistical constraints: Restoring sites, building health infrastructure, and maintaining cultural programs are expensive and often rely on fundraising (e.g., “Ettoffaali”), donor goodwill, and institutional capacity. Walking that balancing act is never easy.

Why the Dance Matters

The video of Katikkiro Mayiga dancing is more than just amusing. It is symbolic.

It shows connection: to culture, to people, to joy.

It humanises leadership: reminding us that leaders are not always formal; they have personalities and vulnerabilities, and they share in the festive pulse of their people.

It builds loyalty: seeing a leader in joyful mood can increase affection, trust, and solidarity among citizens.

It underscores resilience: even when serious responsibilities weigh heavily (health of the Kabaka, land disputes, boundary and identity issues), there is space for celebration and renewal.

Conclusion

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga may have many titles, but his leadership isn’t built only on formalities. It is carved out in dances, in health boards, in restored tombs, in loud carnivals, in quiet moments with constituents, and in the steady work of preserving Buganda’s culture and unity under pressure.

The newly surfaced dance video simply reminds us that amongst the responsibilities and challenges, there remains a man who can smile, who can move, and who can lead with both strength and warmth.