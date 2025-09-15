How I Discovered the Truth Behind My Stolen Car in Mbale

My name is Sarah Nambozo, a resident of Mbale Town in Eastern Uganda. For many years, I dreamed of owning my own car. I am a hardworking woman who runs a small retail shop in Mbale Central Market. Every day, I would wake up at 5 a.m., prepare my children for school, then head to the shop. I saved every coin I could, even when times were tough.

Finally, after years of sacrifice, I managed to buy a small Toyota Fielder on hire purchase. That car was my pride. It made my movements easier, helped me transport stock for my shop, and gave me a sense of dignity. I felt like all my struggles were finally paying off. I had just two installments left before it became fully mine.

But one fateful evening, everything changed.

I had parked the car outside Mbale Post Office while running a few errands. When I returned, the spot was empty. At first, I thought maybe I had parked at a different side, but after checking three times, the reality hit me my car was gone.

My heart raced. I felt dizzy. Neighbors gathered as I screamed in disbelief. Someone advised me to go straight to Mbale Central Police Station, which I did. I filed a case, but the officers just took notes and told me, “We shall investigate.”

Days turned into weeks. Each time I went back, I was met with the same answer: “We are still following up.” But deep inside, I could see they had lost interest. I cried myself to sleep most nights. My shop suffered because I had no energy to run it. Worse still, I kept suspecting everyone around me my relatives, friends, even my neighbors. I wondered if one of them had betrayed me.

One afternoon, while seated in my shop with tears in my eyes, a close friend whispered to me:

“Sarah, have you heard of Masunga Doctors? They help people in situations where normal means fail. People say they can reveal the truth hidden in darkness.”

At first, I laughed bitterly. “Do you think a herbalist can find a stolen car when the police themselves have failed?” I asked.

But that night, as I lay awake, tossing and turning, I remembered her words. Something told me I had nothing to lose. The following day, I reached out to Masunga Doctors through their phone number. I explained my story, half expecting them to dismiss me. But instead, they listened calmly and assured me:

“Sarah, what belongs to you cannot be hidden forever. We shall help you uncover the truth, not for revenge, but for peace and restoration.”

I agreed to go through their spiritual process. It involved cleansing rituals, special prayers, and guidance that was both comforting and powerful. They told me to remain patient and watch what would unfold.

Three days later, something unbelievable happened.

In the middle of the night, I heard loud knocks at my gate in Namakwekwe Estate. When I opened, three young men stood there, trembling. One of them broke down and cried, saying, “Auntie, forgive us. We are the ones who took your car. We cannot sleep. Every night, something torments us. We feel we must confess.”

I was shocked. My knees grew weak. They narrated everything, including where they had hidden the car. At dawn, I called the police and gave them the details. True to the confession, the car was recovered in Tororo Road, dusty but still in good condition.

When I stood beside my car again, tears rolled down my cheeks. I felt like a heavy mountain had been lifted from my shoulders. My children hugged me tightly, and my neighbors marveled at how the truth had been revealed so quickly after months of police silence.

Community Reactions

Word spread like wildfire across Mbale.

At Namakwekwe Market, women I didn’t even know came to congratulate me. Some whispered, “Eh, this one must have gone to very powerful people. How else can thieves return a stolen car willingly?”

Others were curious and kept asking me, “Sarah, tell us the truth how did you manage? Did you use police connections or witchcraft?”

Even my customers at the shop began telling each other my story. Some came just to buy a small item and get a chance to ask me questions. I could see the amazement in their eyes when I told them, “It was through Masunga Doctors. They helped me recover what I thought I had lost forever.”

One of my neighbors, who had laughed at me earlier, admitted, “Sarah, I thought you were wasting your time. But now I believe there are things beyond human understanding.”

Of course, there were also skeptics. A few people muttered, “Ah, maybe the thieves just feared being caught by police and decided to return the car.” But deep down, even they couldn’t explain why the culprits came crying to confess at my doorstep.

For me, the truth is simple: I had reached the end of my road, and Masunga Doctors gave me a way forward. They gave me back my car, my dignity, and my peace of mind.

Today, as I drive through Mbale Town streets past Clock Tower, past Senior Quarters, up to Maluku I feel stronger than ever. I know what it means to be hopeless, to feel betrayed, to watch your dreams crumble before your eyes. But I also know that Masunga Doctors are real. They restore hope where there seems to be none.

If you are reading this and going through a similar struggle whether it is theft, betrayal, or anything that keeps you awake at night do not suffer in silence. There is a way to find the truth and reclaim your peace.

