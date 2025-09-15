Equity Bank relocates Bugolobi supreme branch to Modern Hensley Business Park for enhanced customer experience

Equity Bank has announced the relocation of its supreme branch in Bugolobi to a more accessible and modern location as part of its commitment to improving service delivery for customers.

The branch has moved from Luthuli Avenue to Hensley Business Park, Plot 3–5 Mpanga Close, Mulwana Road, Bugolobi, strategically located in the heart of one of Kampala’s vibrant suburbs.

The relocation is designed to place the bank at the center of Bugolobi’s growing economic activity, improving accessibility and convenience for both retail and business customers. This move affirms Equity’s philosophy of being present where its customers live, work, and do business, ensuring financial services are seamlessly integrated into their daily lives.

Customers visiting the branch will be welcomed into a more spacious and modern banking hall designed for a superior customer experience. The enhanced facilities include ample space for private banking and consultations, making it ideal for personal and business banking needs.

Customers will have access to dedicated meeting room services, offering a professional environment to engage in financial advisory sessions and comprehensive money management discussions.

Additionally, the branch provides expert financial advice and a variety of tailored financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses.

The new location also offers improved parking availability and is conveniently situated near key landmarks, further enhancing accessibility for customers.