Gen. Salim Saleh commends OWC officers for advancing Uganda’s economic growth as he relocates back to Kapeeka after 4 years

General (Retired) Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh, has lauded Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) officers for their steadfast work in helping Ugandan communities transition from subsistence farming to sustainable economic activities.

Speaking during a meeting at Kapeeka Industrial Park in Nakaseke District, the OWC Chief Coordinator expressed gratitude for their dedication. “I want to take this moment to extend my heartfelt thanks to each one of you for the exceptional work you’ve done as agents of Operation Wealth Creation,” Gen Saleh said.

According to sources, Gen. Saleh has relocated back to Kapeeka from his base in Gulu, after a four-and-a-half-year absence.

“Your contributions have ignited a vital international conversation on the issue of ‘wealth creation,’ becoming a central theme of discussion over the past 12 years. I commend all who embarked on this journey with us and those who have joined us along the way.”

He highlighted that every officer’s input, even if not always visible, is vital in changing lives. “Even though the results of your dedicated work may not always be immediately apparent, I assure you that they profoundly influence countless lives,” he emphasised.

The Kapeeka meeting also served as a platform for exchanging best practices on aligning OWC programmes with Uganda’s wider socio-economic goals. Gen Saleh received an update on the recent retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, which reaffirmed the shared commitment to continuous improvement.

Operation Wealth Creation, a flagship government initiative, continues to champion economic growth and better livelihoods across Uganda, underscoring its role in driving sustainable national development.