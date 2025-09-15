Tycoon Sudhir urges investors to tap Uganda’s booming sectors at London Summit

Sudhir Ruparelia, Ugandan billionaire and real estate mogul, has urged investors to explore Uganda’s thriving real estate, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism sectors, describing them as key drivers of economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at the 15th UK-Africa Business, Trade & Investment Summit in London he highlighted the country’s untapped potential and opportunities for both local and international investors.

At the sidelines of the summit, Sudhir, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group underscored his family’s extensive investments in Uganda which have created thousands of jobs and positively impacted millions of citizens.

“Together with my family, we have invested wholeheartedly in Uganda, our beloved home,” he said.

He added, “The real estate sector is vibrant, agriculture is full of opportunities, and our hospitality and tourism industries are thriving. Let’s continue to harness these sectors to uplift our economy.”

The summit, held on September 12 at The Royal Horseguards Hotel, brought together over 300 leaders including government ministers, CEOs and representatives from the World Bank, to explore ways to strengthen UK-Africa trade ties post-Brexit and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Uganda’s delegation, featuring First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, showcased the nation’s investment potential across energy, technology, and agriculture sectors.

Sudhir, whose net worth is estimated between $1.2 and $1.6 billion, shared his inspiring journey: from working as a taxi driver in the UK during exile under Idi Amin’s regime to returning to Uganda in the 1980s to establish the Ruparelia Group.

What began as a small forex bureau has grown into a diversified conglomerate spanning real estate, hospitality, education, floriculture, and insurance. The Group owns over 300 properties, including the newly launched RR Pearl Business Park, and operates high-profile hospitality establishments like Speke Resort Munyonyo and Kabira Country Club.

“Uganda offers immense potential for growth,” Sudhir said. “Investors should seize the opportunities in real estate, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism to build a stronger economy for all.”

His remarks resonated with Uganda’s recent economic indicators, including a 6.3% GDP growth rate, 3.8% inflation, and $3.7 billion in foreign direct investment, signaling attractive prospects for UK and global investors in oil, agritech, and tourism.

The summit also featured discussions on digital trade and infrastructure, with potential UK-Uganda collaborations highlighted. Through his vision and philanthropy via the Ruparelia Foundation, Sudhir continues to position Uganda as a gateway to Africa’s 1.4 billion consumers, inspiring optimism for sustainable and inclusive growth under AfCFTA.