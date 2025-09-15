Entebbe Airport sets record with 243,000 passengers in August

Entebbe International Airport registered its highest monthly international passenger traffic in history this August, cementing its position as a growing regional aviation hub.

According to Mr. Vianney Luggya, spokesperson of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the airport handled 116,507 arrivals and 126,582 departures in August 2025 — a combined total of 243,089 international passengers. This translates to an average of 7,841 travellers per day, surpassing the previous record set just a month earlier in July 2025.

“The growth is significant and encouraging. Sports tourism and international conferences were among the major contributors to the higher figures,” Mr. Luggya said.

The new record highlights the sustained recovery of Uganda’s aviation sector, which has steadily rebounded since the COVID-19 downturn, supported by an increase in international events and rising demand for travel.

On the cargo side, Entebbe handled a total of 5,257 metric tonnes in August — including 2,010 tonnes of imports and 3,247 tonnes of exports. Fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers continued to dominate outbound cargo, reflecting Uganda’s competitive edge in agricultural exports.

“Fresh produce remains one of the leading exports through Entebbe, underscoring the airport’s role in facilitating trade and connecting Ugandan farmers to global markets,” Mr. Luggya noted.

With steady growth in both passenger and cargo traffic, Entebbe International Airport is expected to remain central to Uganda’s tourism, trade, and investment sectors heading into the peak travel season later this year.