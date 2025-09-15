Kabira Country Club installs new gym equipment as facility gears up for 5-star status

Kabira Country Club has boosted its status as one of Uganda’s leading hospitality destinations by installing brand-new, state-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment at its fitness center, a key step in its journey toward five-star hotel classification.

The development is part of the facility’s brigger preparations to attain a five-star hotel rating, a milestone that will position Kabira as one of the country’s top luxury hospitality brands.

“We are excited to unveil the new TechnoGym machines, which will give our guests a dynamic and engaging fitness experience,” management announced.

The management added, “Your wellness journey starts here, and we welcome both members and visitors to enjoy a modern, health-focused workout environment.”

The new machines, sourced from the globally renowned Italian fitness brand TechnoGym, are designed to provide a wide range of workouts, from cardio to strength training, catering to both casual exercisers and professional athletes.

Kabira Country Club, already known for its lush gardens, serene environment and extensive leisure amenities, has steadily been upgrading its facilities. The addition of the new gym equipment underscores the hotel’s commitment to offering guests world-class services that match international standards.

Industry experts note that Uganda’s hospitality sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with hotels investing heavily in wellness, conference and leisure facilities to attract both domestic and international clients. Kabira’s latest move reflects this trend while reinforcing its reputation as a lifestyle hub.

The club has also called on fitness enthusiasts to join and take advantage of the enhanced gym experience.

For inquiries and membership, Kabira can be reached at +256 702 711 175.