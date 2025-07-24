Kabira Country Club wins 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Kabira Country Club, a four-star award-winning boutique hotel located in the serene Bukoto suburb of Kampala, has been honoured with the 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

Unlike many industry accolades, the Travellers’ Choice Awards are determined entirely by reviews, ratings, and feedback from real travellers collected over a 12-month period. Each year, Tripadvisor highlights the world’s favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and experiences making this recognition a genuine reflection of guest satisfaction.

The award places Kabira Country Club among the top 10 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor, celebrating businesses that consistently earn excellent reviews and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence.

Kabira continues to distinguish itself with a wide range of offerings from luxurious accommodation and top-tier conference facilities to fine dining and extensive sports and wellness amenities. Guests enjoy access to a world-class gym, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and both indoor and outdoor sports facilities including squash, tennis, basketball and football.

To further elevate the guest experience, the facility is currently undergoing expansion.