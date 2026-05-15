Kiira Motors secures global IMS certification for vehicle plant

Uganda’s automotive manufacturer, Kiira Motors Corporation, has achieved a huge milestone after attaining the globally recognised Integrated Management System [IMS] Certification for the Kiira Vehicle Plant, strengthening the company’s position in Africa’s growing e-mobility and sustainable transport industry.

The certification covers three internationally recognised standards including ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

The achievement signals growing international confidence in Uganda’s locally engineered automotive sector and highlights Kiira Motors’ commitment to quality production, environmental sustainability, workplace safety, and innovation-driven manufacturing.

Officials and industry players praised the corporation for spearheading Uganda’s transition toward smart and sustainable mobility through innovations such as the Kayoola electric buses and the E-Bus Xpress system, which continue to position the country among Africa’s emerging leaders in clean transport solutions.

The latest certification is expected to strengthen Kiira Motors’ credibility in regional and international markets at a time when the global automotive industry is rapidly shifting towards electric mobility and sustainable transport systems.

Globally, the automotive sector remains one of the world’s largest industries, currently valued at between USD2.75 trillion and USD2.9 trillion, with projections indicating growth beyond USD3.2 trillion by 2030 as countries accelerate adoption of e-mobility technologies and smart transport infrastructure.

The transition presents a strategic opportunity for Uganda and the wider African continent to expand industrialisation, strengthen local manufacturing capacity, and integrate local industries into global supply chains.

Kiira Motors has increasingly positioned itself at the centre of that ambition through local assembly and engineering of mass transit vehicles aimed at reducing dependence on imported transport solutions.

A single Kayoola bus is made up of more than 70,000 individual components, creating opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, innovators, small and medium enterprises, and investors across multiple sectors of the economy.

The corporation also emphasized that vehicle manufacturing goes beyond mobility, describing it as a process built on precision, reliability, safety, and customer confidence.

“Every bolt matters. Every detail counts,” the company stated, highlighting the dedication of engineers, technicians and workers behind each vehicle produced at the plant.

The certification is being viewed as a landmark achievement not only for Kiira Motors but also for Uganda’s industrialisation agenda and Africa’s push towards sustainable mobility systems.