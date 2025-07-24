BoU raises Shs1.86t from Treasury Bills and Bonds in June 2025

Uganda’s domestic debt market remained active in June 2025, with the government raising Shs1.86 trillion from three auctions of Treasury Bills and Bonds, according to the June 2025 Performance of the Economy Report issued by the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Of the total amount raised, Shs393.09 billion was used to refinance maturing debt. At the same time, the larger portion — Shs1.47 trillion — was channeled to support the national budget, reflecting the government’s continued reliance on domestic borrowing to plug fiscal gaps.

Interest rates on government securities saw mixed movements. The 364-day and 182-day Treasury Bills rose to 15.6% and 12.8% in June, respectively, from 15.4% and 12.7% in May, suggesting rising investor risk perceptions or tighter liquidity conditions. However, the 91-day Bill yield slightly declined to 12.0%, down from 12.1% in May, likely reflecting short-term market optimism or a surge in investor demand for shorter tenors.

Despite rate fluctuations, all Treasury Bill auctions remained oversubscribed, with an average bid-to-cover ratio of 1.55 — a key indicator of strong market interest.

Longer-term Treasury Bonds also saw upward movement in yields. The 5-year bond rose to 16.8%, up from 16.7%, while the 15-year bond climbed to 17.8% from 17.7% in previous auctions. The 2-year bond yield held steady at 15.75%, maintaining its level for the third consecutive month.

These higher yields reflect the government’s effort to attract long-term investors amid inflationary pressures and tighter global financial conditions, especially as interest rates in developed markets remain high, attracting capital away from frontier economies like Uganda.

Meanwhile, growth in private sector credit was nearly flat in May, with the total stock of credit inching up by just 0.1% to Shs23.54 trillion, from Shs23.52 trillion in April. The marginal growth underscores lingering caution in the lending environment, as both banks and borrowers remain wary amid elevated interest rates and uneven post-pandemic recovery across sectors.

Of the total credit stock, Shs16.86 trillion was denominated in Uganda Shillings, marking a slight uptick from Shs16.76 trillion in April. However, credit denominated in foreign currency dropped to Shs6.68 trillion, down from Shs6.77 trillion, suggesting reduced demand for dollar loans, possibly due to improved local currency stability.

Uganda’s domestic borrowing remains a key pillar of government financing, especially in the wake of subdued external financing and mounting expenditure pressures. However, rising domestic yields could signal higher debt servicing costs and crowding out of private sector credit if not carefully managed.

Analysts note that while current oversubscription in debt auctions indicates market confidence, the government must be cautious not to over-rely on domestic markets at the expense of credit expansion for the productive sectors.

As Uganda heads deeper into the 2025/26 fiscal year, the effectiveness of fiscal consolidation, monetary policy coordination, and private sector credit stimulation will be critical in maintaining macroeconomic stability and driving sustainable economic recovery.